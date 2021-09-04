Broncos Tight End Room Among League Best

The Denver Broncos play in a division that is ripe with talent at the tight end position. And while rivals like the Kansas City Chiefs (Travis Kelce) and the Las Vegas Raiders (Darren Waller) have arguably two of the best singular talents, no team in the AFC West, and perhaps the entire league, boast the depth that the Broncos have.

Beginning with No. 1 option, Noah Fant, the Broncos enter the 2021 season with their own multitalented weapon. The University of Iowa talent is entering his third season and has improved statistically every season, despite an unsettled quarterback situation for his entire career. Fant finished his rookie season with a respectable 40 catches for 562 yards and three touchdowns. He improved in Year 2 with 62 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns, in what was a rather disjointed season — including a game against the New Orleans Saints, in which the Broncos played without a quarterback on its active roster, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That game, by the way, ended as one would have figured, but it was Fant who caught the only completion by a Bronco that day.

Fant, who is nursing a leg injury, hasn’t been practicing this week, but head coach Vic Fangio has assured Broncos Country that the hulking tight end will likely be ready for Denver’s September 12 season opener at the New York Giants.

“I don’t think he’ll miss any time in the regular season,” Fangio said, following an August 26 practice.

Fant didn’t play in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, on August 28, but he did see 21 snaps against the Seattle Seahawks in the week prior.

Tight end Noah Fant is not practicing. Fangio said today he’ll be ready to go Week 1. Also no Bradley Chubb at practice. #Broncos — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 1, 2021

More Than Just Fant

While Fant rightfully gets top billing in the tight ends room, there’s another guy who is also considered a fast riser within the Broncos’ facilities. Second-year player Albert Okwuegbunam gave Broncos fans a taste of what could be during an abbreviated 2020 season, as he tallied 11 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown in four games, before his season ended prematurely with a torn ACL, in a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Okwuegbunam has shown this preseason that he’s ready to go, and if the exhibition games are any indication, Denver is likely to exploit mismatches against linebackers and safeties with “12 personnel” (two tight ends). Okwuegbunam expects the Broncos to run a lot of two tight-end sets this year, if Denver’s preseason finale against the Rams is any indication. The Broncos ran 15 of its 38 snaps with at least two tight ends while the first and second units were on the field with either Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock under center.

Okwuegbunam had three catches for 23 yards on four targets in that game — a 17-12 win.

Broncos coaches have been lauding Okwuegbunam for the way he’s recovered from his injury and seem excited to see what he can offer.

“The more he plays, the better he’s going to get,” tight ends coach Wade Harman said. “He’s making good progress with everything in his game and his technique and I’m anxious to get him on the field (in a regular-season game).”

Not Just a Blocker

Fant and Okwuegbunam would be enough to tout the Broncos as having as talented a tight end room as any other team, considering they are near mirror images in size (both stand around 6-foot-5 and roughly 250 pounds) and speed (Noah clocked a 40 time of 4.5 and Okwuegbunam, 4.49). But opponents shouldn’t sleep on third tight end Eric Saubert.

Brought over from the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free-agent signee on May 3, Saubert has had a very good preseason. Fangio, for one, has taken notice, saying the veteran tight end has been a “a good addition” to an already-talented Denver tight end room.

“He’s definitely a guy you can tell has played in the NFL,” Fangio said, following an August 26 practice. “He likes football, he’s tough, he’s competitive, he’s a good teammate.”

Special teams coach Tom McMahon, who has been under fire for Denver’s lackluster special teams play, certainly appreciates having Saubert on his side. McMahon singled Saubert out for his coverage skills, adding the vet will be a core player on all of Denver’s special teams units in 2021.

“It’s hard to find a tight end who can run like him, and he’s as physical as a linebacker,” McMahon said. “He can shed [blocks]. He does every single thing you ask him to do. He’s prepared. He comes into the [special teams] meeting rooms and all the guys see his notebook. And he’s just mean on the field. … That’s what you need. You need a physical guy that’s your third tight end. And he accepts his role, he loves his role, and he wants to be the best tight end in the league on special teams.”

Saubert only has 10 career catches for 85 yards (no touchdowns), but when he had the chance for more snaps and targets in the 2021 preseason, he didn’t disappoint. He registered four catches for 54 yards in two preseason games with Denver.

He may not “wow” fans with his style of play, and he won’t post big numbers, but when he’s added to an already talented duo, it makes the Broncos’ tight end room arguably among the deepest and best in the league.