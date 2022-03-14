Broncos Are Unlikely to Re-Sign Former Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos are unlikely to re-sign running back Melvin Gordon, according to KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright.

Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams formed a dynamic running back duo for the Broncos last season. Both Gordon and Williams eclipsed 200 carries and 900 rushing yards last season.

Gordon led the Broncos with eight rushing touchdowns and 4.5 yards per carry (minimum 15 attempts).

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Gordon and the Broncos Had Mutual Interest

This news is somewhat surprising. There had been mutual interest between Gordon and the Broncos. At the NFL combine, general manager George Paton mentioned that the front office wanted Gordon back.

“I’ve had really good discussions with Melvin. We’d like to have him back. We still think he’s a really good back. I think you need two or three runners in this league. They’re going to get nicked. It’s a tough position.”

In an interview with Trey Renck of Denver7 on March 2, Gordon expressed his desire to return to the team.

“I have been wanting to come back. I would love to win a championship in Denver. I made a lot of great relationships with the guys. I feel like we have a really good team. To leave a talented team and go somewhere else would suck.”

The running back market has already heated up. James Conner signed a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Arizona Cardinals, and Chase Edmonds signed a two-year deal worth $12.6 million with the Miami Dolphins.

Potential Running Back Targets for the Broncos

With Gordon likely gone, the Broncos need to search for some running back depth behind Williams. Allbright suggested Trenton Cannon is a possible target.

Cannon is an unexpected name. He has recorded only 150 rushing yards in four seasons, and he averages a meager 2.9 yards per carry.

He is more appealing as a special teams player. For his career, Cannon averages 23.2 yards per kick return.

My personal favorite option is Raheem Mostert. Mostert has been the model of efficiency at the running back position in recent years. Mostert leads all NFL running backs in yards per carry since 2017 (minimum 150 attempts).

For his career, Mostert averages a whopping 5.7 yards per carry, and he has never averaged fewer than 5.0 yards per carry in any individual season.

Mostert has game-breaking speed. NFL Next Gen Stats tracks the fastest plays each season, and Mostert had the two fastest plays in the entire NFL in 2020. He hit a top speed of 23.09 miles per hour on a 80-yard rush touchdown in Week 2, which is the second-fastest time since the statistic starting being tracked in 2016.

Mostert would be the perfect complement to Williams, who is a very physical runner. A combination of Williams and Mostert could be electric next season.

Of course, the Broncos could always find a good backup running back in the NFL draft. Following the Russell Wilson trade, they still have a good amount of capital in the middle of the draft; they have a second-round pick, two third-round picks, and two fourth-round picks.