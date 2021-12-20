Broncos Update QB Teddy Bridgewater’s Condition After Scary Injury

Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the Broncos/Bengals game after a scary injury late in the second half.

Bridgewater was injured attempting to reach the first-down marker on 2nd and five from the Bengals’ 30 yard-line with 5:53 left in the third quarter. Leaping over a defender, Bridgewater was hit while in the air and driven into the turf, appearing to land on his head and shoulder.

Medical officials on-site strapped Bridgewater to a stretcher and removed his facemask from his helmet before carting him off the field.

Broncos announced that Bridgewater was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The #Broncos say that QB Teddy Bridgewater has movement in all his extremities. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution, in part due to a head injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021

Bridgewater to Stay Overnight in Hospital as Precaution

After the game, Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio updated Bridgewater’s status.

“Everything is checked out good to this point,” Fangio said. “They are going to keep him overnight for observation.”

After being put on the cart, players from both the Broncos and Bengals gathered around Bridgewater to wish him well.

Scary scene here at Mile High as Teddy Bridgewater on a stretcher and leaving game via cart. pic.twitter.com/3mHJJMkGKq — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) December 19, 2021

Before leaving the game due to injury, Bridgewater was 12-for-22 for 98 yards against the Bengals.

It’s been a tough season for Bridgewater on the injury front. In November, he played through a shin injury against the Chargers. In October, Bridgewater suffered a concussion against the Ravens, which led to an $11,457 fine for Baltimore’s Odafe Oweh.

Drew Lock Unable to Help Broncos Mount Comeback

Drew Lock entered the game after Bridgewater’s injury with the Broncos trailing 9-3 but could not lead Denver to a come-from-behind victory.

Lock finished the game 6-for-12 for 88 yards and a touchdown. However, a costly turnover was a turning point in the game.

In the redzone looking for a go-ahead touchdown with just under 11 minutes to go in the game, Lock was stripped of the ball on a QB draw by Cincinnati’s Khalid Kareem. Kareem appeared to fumble the ball after the return, but he was ruled down by contact after a review.

The turnover proved costly for the Broncos, as they never came close to scoring the rest of the game. Denver had two possessions after the Lock fumble, never crossing mid-field.

Broncos Playoff Hopes Take Big Hit in Loss to Bengals

Looking to break a streak of five-straight seasons without a playoff berth, the Broncos now have an uphill climb if they hope to qualify for the postseason.

Denver fell to Cincinnati, 15-10, dropping to 7-7 on the season.

As of Sunday night of Week 15, the Broncos find themselves looking up at several teams in the fight for a wildcard spot.

The win for the Bengals over the Broncos catapulted Cincinnati into first-place in the AFC North Division. Also, two of the three current wildcard spot holders came away with victories in Week 15. The Indianapolis Colts, holder of the top wildcard spot with an 8-6 mark, defeated the New England Patriots, 27-17. And, the Buffalo Bills hold the final wildcard spot for now after a 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Occupying the second wildcard spot are the Los Angeles Chargers, who fell to the Kansas City Chiefs to kick-off the action in Week 15, 34-28. However, with an 8-6 record, the Chargers are still a game ahead of the Broncos.

Making Denver’s position even direr, there are now four teams between them and the last wildcard spot, and there could be a few more by the end of Week 15.

Despite falling to the Green Bay Packers, 31-30, the Baltimore Ravens remain a game up on Denver at 8-6. The Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 31-24, improving to 7-7 while leapfrogging the Broncos in the process. And, the Pittsburgh Steelers passed the Broncos after a 19-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Cleveland Browns are ahead of the Broncos, but their Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders was moved to Monday afternoon, with the result again changing the seedings in the wildcard race.