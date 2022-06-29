Broncos Urged to Sign Ex-Chiefs Team Captain

For the upcoming 2022 season, the Denver Broncos will be without two team captains (Von Miller & Teddy Bridgewater) from last year.

New addition quarterback Russell Wilson will undoubtedly be called to be one of the team’s captains. There will certainly be other candidates that can replace Miller or Bridgewater.

Pro Football Focus analyst Doug Kyed wrote an article on one move that each team should make before training camp. It could either be a trade or a free-agent signing. He believes the Broncos should sign free agent linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who spent the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kyed wrote, “The Broncos have yet to re-sign Alexander Johnson, so he’s available, as well. Denver ranked 20th in Seth Galina’s linebacker unit rankings.”

Hitchens was a cap casualty for the Chiefs. 2021 rookie Nick Bolton emerged as a starting linebacker and the drafting of second-round pick Willie Gay Jr. in the year prior made it clear that Hitchens was expendable.

The Broncos could stick it to the Chiefs and sign the 30-year-old linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2019.

Hitchens’ Career

After playing four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Hitchens signed a five-year, $45 million contract with the Chiefs in 2018. While his 2018 season saw a career-high in tackles (135), he never would record over 100 tackles in the following there seasons. Availability has always been a strong suit for Hitchens. In eight seasons spent with the Cowboys and Chiefs, Hitchens has started 107 of the 119 games he’s appeared in.

Hitchens had an up-and-down season in 2021. He tallied 80 tackles and four tackles for loss, but posted a 44.1 overall PFF grade and a 41.5 run defensive grade. However, Hitchens showed qualities in the pass-coverage game. Last season, Hitchens allowed an opposing passer rating of 83.4.

Above all else, Hitchens became the Chiefs team captain in 2021. The Iowa product showed leadership qualities that positively affected not only the team but Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.

“When I first became general manager, one of the first moves I wanted to make was to bring in Anthony Hitchens from Dallas,” Chiefs exec Brett Veach said in a statement after the release of Hitchens. “We knew how intelligent, hard-working and consistent he was as a player, and we knew he’d become a selfless leader. He was that and more. He has all the intangibles and was an integral piece in our franchise winning a Super Bowl title.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also said, “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player.”

How Much Could Hitchens Cost?

Kyed mentioned the Broncos linebacker ranking from PFF, who ranked the unit 20th entering the 2022 season.

Hitchens could come in to provide depth for the Broncos and his services wouldn’t be costly. The market has already seen off-ball linebackers not command a lot of money this offseason. Linebacker and former Cardinals team captain Jordan Hicks, for example, agreed to a two-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings for $5 million annually.

The Broncos could sign Hitchens in the $3 million to $5 million range. Hitchens would certainly be attainable as the Broncos have $12.5 million in cap space available, via OverTheCap.

The Chicago Bears visited Hitchens on April 8, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. But more than two months have gone by and Hitchens’ market is cold.

With Broncos training camp beginning on July 27, the Hitchens’ market is worth keeping an eye on.