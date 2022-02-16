Broncos Urged to ‘Walk Away’ From 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos might have to allow this established veteran to walk in free agency.

As the Broncos prepare for one of their most eventful offseasons in years, the key priority will be finding a franchise quarterback. Denver is unlikely to find one through the 2022 NFL draft as the quarterback prospects aren’t too impressive this time around. However, there appears to be plenty of veteran options available on the market, with the Green Bay Packers‘ Aaron Rodgers considered the Broncos’ most likely target.

Denver enters the offseason with a clean salary cap situation. In fact, the Broncos will have over $39 million in cap space, the fifth-most of any team in the league.

With that being said, they’ll need every bit of that money to acquire Rodgers or a potential weapon of choice, such as his favorite target Davante Adams, who will be a free agent this offseason. Rodgers’ salary (with bonuses) for the 2022 season is nearly $27 million. Adams’ market value is $25.8 million, which would rank second among all wide receivers in the NFL.

That means if the Broncos want their dream team scenario, they’ll have to make some tough decisions. Some of those tough decisions include allowing still-productive veterans to walk away in free agency.

Broncos Could Allow Gordon to ‘Walk Away’

According to Bleacher Report’s Michelle Bruton, Melvin Gordon is one of those veterans the Broncos should allow to walk away. The 28-year-old running back has lived up to the contract he signed prior to the start of the 2020 season, a two-year deal worth $16 million. Gordon is coming off of a productive 918-yard campaign while starting all 16 games he appeared in. He also happened to run for 4.5 yards per carry.

However, the Broncos clearly like rookie running back Javonte Williams. Williams turned heads with his bruising running style, rushing for 903 yards on 4.4 yards per carry as a complementary back to Gordon.

As Bruton notes, this could make it easier for the Broncos to move on from Gordon as they pursue a franchise quarterback such as Rodgers.

“The Broncos are projected to have $40.4 million in cap space, so they could re-sign Gordon if so desired,” says Bruton. “But with 17 players set to become unrestricted free agents and a quarterback spot in desperate need of an upgrade, they aren’t likely to prioritize re-signing Gordon.

Why Broncos Would Allow Gordon to Walk

Although Gordon lived up to his contract in Denver, Williams should take control of this backfield moving forward. The Broncos should turn their attention elsewhere before looking to re-up Gordon.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Gordon’s 77.8 offensive grade ranked 16th among all running backs in the league, while his 83.4 rushing grade ranked eighth. There is simply little doubt that Gordon remains a productive back seven years into his career.

But Gordon will turn 29 years old in April and his recent production may command a higher dollar amount from running back-needy teams.

One of the best assets the Broncos had going for them in 2021 was their dynamic running back committee. Gordon ranked 11th in the league in rushing, while Williams ranked 13th. The Broncos were the only team in the NFL to have two backs finish in the top 13 in rushing.

According to Spotrac, Gordon’s market value is just $5.2 million per season, which would be a substantial decline from the $8 million per year he was earning. It would also rank just 16th among all currently-salaried running backs.

This all hinges on the market for Gordon. If the Broncos acquire Rodgers — or a quarterback in the same tier — Gordon could return on a team-friendly deal. But if he opts to look for more money and another team is willing to offer it to a running back who is on the verge of exiting his prime, Denver should allow the veteran to “walk away.”