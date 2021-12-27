Broncos Vic Fangio Among List of Coaches Who Could Be Fired This Week

The Denver Broncos lost a must-win matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16, dropping them to 7-8 on the season. While not completely dead, Denver’s playoff hopes are certainly on life-support.

The Broncos need a miracle to earn a wildcard spot with only two weeks remaining in the 2021 regular season. However, if they pull off a miraculous run to an unlikely playoff bid, they may do it without head coach Vic Fangio at the helm.

Fangio’s name appears on a list, published by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, of head coaches who could be let go as early as Monday, December 27, ahead of an important deadline on Tuesday, December 28.

Why December 28 Matters

Florio states before his list, “teams with head-coaching vacancies as of 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, along with teams who have told their coaches they won’t be back, can begin interviewing assistant coaches from other teams, 12 days before the conclusion of the regular season.”

On October 27, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported on the memo sent to all 32 NFL Teams outlining the head coach hiring window policy changes.

The NFL made a similar change in 2020, but only one day before the window opened, leaving teams with little time to prepare.

The Broncos, and other teams, have been aware of this change for quite some time now, meaning a few teams could take action before December 28.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars have already fired their head coaches, and more open coaching spots in the future are a given across the league. So, competition for the top assistant coach candidates will be heavy. A 12-day head start may not seem like a big deal, but considering seven or more teams could soon be searching for their next head coach, the extra time may prove valuable.

Broncos’ Sale Could Stall Fangio Firing

Among Florio’s list, only Carolina Panthers Matt Rhule and Chicago Bears Matt Nagy should be more concerned about losing their jobs than Fangio before December 28. While Fangio may be fired before December 28, there is also a possibility his fate may be delayed for several reasons.

Florio states that Broncos GM George Paton wants to hire his own head coach, though Denver’s slim playoff chances and the Broncos’ impending sale “could prompt the current power structure to tread water so that the new owner can hire the next head coach, perhaps after 2022.”

Even if a Broncos sale is imminent, as a December 2 Sportico story reported, the process doesn’t happen overnight. That means the Broncos may not have the luxury of waiting for a new owner to take over before hiring another head coach. Also, it’s another reason not to wait to move on from Fangio and take advantage of the window that would become available to them.

However, with the ownership situation in flux, moves of leadership positions may be put on hold, and keeping Fangio may seem attractive to the Broncos’ brass. While it’s unlikely to make the fanbase happy, it’s a possibility, according to Florio.

Paton Praised Fangio Earlier This Season

It’s hard to imagine Fangio keeping his job; however, Paton has previously commented positively on the job Fangio has done this season.

“One of the reasons I took this job is because of Vic Fangio,” Paton said during a November 2 press conference. “It hasn’t been easy this year with Vic, we’ve had a lot of adversity to overcome, and the thing I like about Vic is he’s stayed the course and has not flinched.”

Since Paton’s comments, a check of the standings shows the Broncos have gone 3-4, and they now own an abysmal 3-7 conference record and 1-3 mark against the AFC West. Pair that with a sixth-straight season of missing the postseason all but assured, and Fangio’s argument for keeping his job beyond this season becomes even weaker.