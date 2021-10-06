Broncos’ Von Miller Heaped Praise on 1 Particular Chiefs Player

The old motto of ‘game recognizing game’ seemingly trumps rivalries in the eyes of Denver Broncos star Von Miller.

During a recent interview on the Colin Cowherd Podcast, the future Hall of Fame outside linebacker was discussing all things Broncos-Chiefs when he dropped a nugget on his toughest matchup.

Miller was asked numerous questions during his September 30 appearance about the Broncos’ AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. Naturally, he had praise for their leading man, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he also found time to regale stories about his biggest nemesis.

It was Schwartz!

Miller has built his Canton-bound resume by destroying some of the best offensive tackles the league had to offer during his illustrious career. But when Cowherd asked Miller about his toughest battle, the answer was interesting, and took aback the host.

Von Miller talks about the greatness of Patrick Mahomes at such a young age and reveals Mitchell Schwartz was his toughest assignment he’s gone against. pic.twitter.com/hhLF3U3OQj — CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS (@ChiefsHighlight) September 30, 2021

If anyone had Mitchell Schwartz as Miller’s answer, then they are a soothsayer. But it’s not that Schwartz was a bad — or even mediocre — offensive tackle. The contrary is that Schwartz was very good, oftentimes elite, at his position.

Schwartz spent five seasons with the Chiefs after signing a five-year, $33 million contract with the Chiefs, in March, 2016, following four productive seasons with the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Browns. The big-money deal made the University of California product one of the highest-paid right tackles in the NFL at the time.

The hulking tackle (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) was an immediate impact player wherever he went, as he started all 96 games of his first six years, without missing a snap. His resume includes a PFWA All-Rookie Team honor in 2012, three Second-Team All-Pro honors (2016, 2017, and 2019), First-Team All-Pro recognition (2018), and a Super Bowl championship (LIV, 2019).

Miller admitted that Schwartz only allowed “maybe one sack” out of all their matchups, so it’s a testament to the tackle’s ability to have routinely kept Miller off the quarterback.

“I think the toughest challenge for me was Mitchell Schwartz. … I had the toughest time with Mitchell Schwartz,” Miller said, noting the tackle seemed to know the linebacker’s moves before they even happened. “Any move I would try, he would be sitting on it. Any good rush I would have, Patrick Mahomes would trump that, or scramble, or throw the ball away. But playing Mitchell Schwartz and the Kansas City Chiefs was always tough for me. And it’s shocking to me that Mitchell Schwartz is not on a team right now, because I know he still has some good football left.”

Not Forgetting About his own Guys

In case Broncos Country was getting antsy hearing Miller throw verbal bouquets at the enemy, the linebacker was also asked about rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Miller was equally effusive with the praise, noting that he saw immense talent in the rookie on “Day 1” and provided high praise.

“He’s the most polished rookie that I’ve ever seen,” Miller acknowledged, regardless of team. “A little bit more experience, and he’s going to be the best corner in the league. He’s going to be the next franchise cornerback.”

Miller added that “when the ball is in the air, he turns into a receiver.” Obviously, the legend saw that firsthand in the September 19 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That was Surtain II’s first-career pick. But judging by Miller’s praise, he is confident it won’t be the last “PS2” highlight.

