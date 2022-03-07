Von Miller Teases a Return to the Broncos

On Monday, March 7, edge rusher Von Miller teased a potential return to the Denver Broncos.

On Twitter, Miller posted the following:

I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 7, 2022

5280 signifies Denver’s elevation (one mile).

In addition, he made two Instagram posts. “I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?”, said Miller in one post.

Von Miller's Instagram is interesting this AM… pic.twitter.com/6MexCvlm1Z — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 7, 2022

Finally, Miller said the following on an Instagram story: “I wouldn’t tease y’all like that, man. It’s real, man. My first time ever being a free agent, man. I’m just sitting back on the beach, man. Waiting on it, man. Broncos Country, wassup?”

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported on Monday that the Broncos were interested in signing Miller, but he also noted that the Broncos were not Miller’s first choice.

The Denver Broncos, Miller’s former team that traded him last season to the Rams, are also interested. A reunion isn’t necessarily Miller’s first choice in free agency, though, per a source.

Well, Miller’s recent posts are a positive sign regarding the Broncos’ chance of landing him. According to Miller himself, it’s real.

The Broncos Are in a Good Position to Sign Miller

According to Wilson, the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Green Bay Packers are interested in Miller, as well.

The Broncos are actually well-situated to sign Miller. They have $39.2 million in available cap space.

At this moment, the Rams and Packers both have negative cap space, so they will have to make some moves to make Miller a competitive offer.

The Chargers have $57.5 million in cap space to work with, which is the second-most in the NFL, so they can make Miller a strong offer. Still, Miller seems to prefer the Broncos as a destination.

Last season, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams for a second-round pick and a third-round pick. The trade made sense for both sides. The Broncos were not contenders, and Miller helped the Rams win the Super Bowl.

It would be impressive if the Broncos can sign Miller after receiving two draft picks for him only five months ago.

The Broncos Need an Edge Rusher

The Broncos need to add an edge rusher this offseason. Last season, they were only 18th in the NFL in sacks. Trading Miller in the middle of the season certainly had an effect. In 2020, the Broncos had 42 total sacks, which was ninth in the NFL.

Miller is 32 years old, but he is still an elite player. He was tied for the most sacks during the postseason (4), and he was the postseason leader in tackles for loss (6).

He had the third-highest PFF grade among edge defenders last season trailing only Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby.

Miller also had the second-best PFF run defense grade among edge defenders last season behind only Demarcus Lawrence.

Miller would immediately elevate the Broncos’ defense. With Miller, Jonathon Cooper, and a healthy Bradley Chubb, the Broncos’ pass rush could be very productive next season.