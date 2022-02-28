Broncos Want to Re-Sign LB Before Free Agency Begins: Report

The Denver Broncos will have to make some important decisions at the inside linebacker position this offseason. Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, and Kenny Young are all set to become unrestricted free agents.

There has been speculation that the Broncos could target the position in the draft. They met with Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma at the Senior Bowl, and they have been connected to Utah linebacker Devin Llyod and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in mock drafts.

However, the first domino may fall before free agency even begins. According to Mike Klis of 9news, the Broncos want to re-sign Jewell before he hits free agency, and the organization will meet with Jewell’s agent during the NFL Combine this week.

Among the players, the Broncos would like to sign back before he hits free agency: Josey Jewell. Sources say Broncos general manager George Paton and/or contract guru Rich Hurtado will meet with Jack Bechta, Jewell’s agent, during the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.

Jewell Has Developed Into an Impactful LB

The Broncos selected Jewell in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. As a rookie, he appeared in all 16 games, and he had 58 combined tackles and four tackles for loss.

Jewell became more efficient in his second season. He had a PFF run defense grade of 88.5, and he allowed a lower passer rating when targeted.

Jewell had a breakout season in 2020. He had a career-high 113 combined tackles.

Unfortunately, he played in only two games last season after suffering a torn pectoral. Still, he was impressive in limited action. Jewell recorded a PFF grade of 83.5. Last season, only two linebackers posted higher PFF grades: Micah Parsons and De’Vondre Campbell.

Negotiations Could Start at $3 Million Per Year

Jewell’s play has been on a steady incline since he entered the league. At age 27, he is merely entering his prime.

PFF ranked Jewell as the fifth-best linebacker on the free-agent market.

Klis suggested negotiations could start at around $3 million per year.

The NFL’s mid-tier inside linebacker comes in around $3 million per year, which may be a good place to start negotiations.

$3 million per season is a fair valuation; that annual salary would rank 26th among inside linebackers in the NFL.

Jewell is a valuable contributor, but he is coming off a season-ending injury. It is hard to envision him commanding a massive free-agent contract.

In addition, Jewell could always opt to sign a one-year deal to potentially increase his value for next offseason. A one-year deal worth $3 million could be a win for both sides.

Ideally, the Broncos will still draft a linebacker. They could use a good coverage linebacker, and there are plenty of high-ceiling options in this year’s class.

Still, re-signing Jewell would alleviate some of the pressure on a rookie. Jewell is a reliable player, and he does not have a glaring weakness in his game. Jewell and a rookie like Dean or Muma would make a nice duo.