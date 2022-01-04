Ex-NFL Scout Thinks Broncos Will Trade for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

This offseason should be a busy one for the Denver Broncos. When the 2022 season begins, the franchise may have new owners, a new head coach, and perhaps a new face at quarterback as well.

Like the Broncos, the Minnesota Vikings are another NFL team that could be in for significant changes. If the Vikings decide they’re ready to rebuild, they may move quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Former NFL scout and current SI.com contributor Daniel Kelly said the Broncos could trade for Cousins this offseason, believing a trade makes sense for two reasons; the Broncos’ need for a higher tier quarterback and GM George Paton’s history with Minnesota.

“The Broncos have lost their way since Peyton Manning was in town, and Cousins would seem to be the answer, at least he appears to be the answer statistically speaking,” Kelly wrote. “Minnesota’s management will be able to sell it to their buddy Paton, and Paton will be able to sell it to the Broncos’ nation.”

Cousins’ name is on the trade radar, as the Cleveland Browns are rumored to be interested in a Cousins for Baker Mayfield swap. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin tweeted that the Browns could be in the market for Cousins but added the Broncos would also show interest.

Just a thought on potential 2022 QB movement: If the #Vikings look to deal Kirk Cousins, the #Browns (Kevin Stefanski) might rather pay him $35M than extend Baker Mayfield. #Broncos (George Paton) would likely call, too. — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) December 30, 2021

Cousins Could Be Costly QB Upgrade

Since signing with Minnesota in 2018, Cousins has put up solid numbers.

According to Pro Football Reference, Cousins has a 68.4 completion percentage, 121 touchdowns, 16,137 yards, and a 103.0 quarterback rating in four seasons with the Vikings; Cousins has a 68.4 completion percentage, 121 touchdowns, 16,137 yards, and a 103.0 quarterback rating.

The glaring downside to Cousins’ tenure in Minnesota is that the Vikings haven’t won enough with him under center. Cousins’ has a regular-season mark of 32-29-1 as a starter and has made the playoffs just once back in 2019.

Another drawback is Cousins’ contract, which only runs through 2022. Cousins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 but carries a $45 million cap hit next season, per Spotrac. Cousins may ask for an extension ahead before a trade in the final year of his deal and possibly heading to a new city.

As Kelly pointed out, Paton has already laid the groundwork to possibly add a quarterback with a big cap hit after signing contract extensions with wideouts Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.

According to overthecap.com, the Broncos have over $172 million invested in the 2022 cap, leaving around $48 million in available cap space.

The price for acquiring the 33-year-old quarterback is also a consideration for the Broncos. While likely cheaper than Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, Kelly believes a first-round pick and perhaps another pick gets a deal for Cousins done.

“Look for Denver to deal their first-round pick to Minnesota and perhaps another pick in exchange for Cousins,” Kelly wrote. “Minnesota holds a first-rounder of their own, and with Denver’s pick as well, they will either take a QB with one of those picks or package those picks to move up to get the QB they want.”

Broncos Interest In Cousins Goes Back to 2018

After six years in Washington, Cousins emerged as one of the top quarterbacks on the 2018 free-agent market.

Cousins would eventually sign, at the time, the largest contract in NFL history with the Vikings. However, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported in March 2018 that the Broncos were ‘all-in’ to trying to acquire Cousins.

The Broncos’ front office has changed since 2018, but that may only add more validity to Kelly’s claim. Paton, current Broncos’ GM, was assistant GM in Minnesota when Cousins signed with the Vikings.

In January 2021, when Paton was only rumored to be taking over the GM role from John Elway, 9News’ Mike Klis speculated that Paton might look to make a run at a top-tier QB.