Judge Makes Ruling on Charges Against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy: Report

There has been a major development in the case against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Mike Klis of 9news reported that the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Jeudy. The judge decided to sign the motion, and all charges were officially dropped.

Judge has signed motion to dismiss so charges against Jeudy officially dropped. He’s still subject to possible NFL discipline under its personal conduct policy but suspension not expected given circumstances of case and dismissal. #9sports https://t.co/nV7iETAZp4 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 31, 2022

Jeudy’s attorney Harvey Steinberg had the following to say via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed.”

Jeudy Was Arrested On May 12

On May 12, Jeudy was arrested after he locked his child’s mother’s wallet and baby formula in his car because she took one of his phones.

NEW: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy admitted to investigators that he locked his child's mother's wallet and baby formula in his car because she took one of his phones – per documents obtained by @writerkev. She told investigators she just wanted to leave Jeudy. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 12, 2022

Jeudy was held in Arapahoe County Jail and faced charges of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer (misdemeanor).

The domestic violence enhancer was due to his relationship to the victim. There was no physical contact.

In the motion, the District Attorney’s Office stated that the victim wanted the case to be dismissed and did not feel threatened in any way during the incident per Klis.

“Based on conversations with the named victim (name withheld) that occurred subsequent to the Defendant’s arrest, the victim has expressed that she did not feel annoyed, inconvenienced, threatened or intimidated in any way by the Defendant. Thus, the People believe it would be very difficult to prove a necessary element of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. Further, the victim indicates she wants the case dismissed and will not cooperate in its prosecution.”

The district attorney also cited a lack of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The People believe probable cause existed for the arrest of the Defendant, and that law enforcement’s decision to arrest the Defendant was legally correct. However, in deciding whether to pursue a case the People are bound by the higher ethical standard of reasonable probability of success at trial and the legal standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Jeudy Returns to Practice, Melvin Gordon III Remains Inactive

Jeudy officially returned to practice today. He was dealing with back tightness last week, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Meanwhile, running back Melvin Gordon III, defensive tackle D.J. Jones, offensive tackle Billy Turner, outside linebacker Randy Gregory, and offensive Garet Bolles did not participate, according to The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider.

It is no surprise that Gordon is not participating in OTAs. OTAs are not mandatory, and Gordon has a track record of not showing up.

On Twitter, he said that he has not been to OTAs in five years.

Lol haven't been in like 5 years 😂😂😂 — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) May 26, 2022

And to the ppl mad I'm not at OTA's 😂😂😂😂😂 #IYKYK pic.twitter.com/oMDVumTzgt — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) May 26, 2022

It is hard to be mad at Gordon. OTAs are not mandatory, so he has no obligation to be there.

In addition, Gordon has been extremely productive over the past five years, so skipping OTAs has not seemed to have any real effect on his performance.

Since 2016, Gordon has averaged the seventh-most rushing yards per game among NFL running backs (minimum 50 carries) at 65.5.