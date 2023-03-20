Browns Landing Broncos Star Wideout in Trade ‘Unlikely’

It’s unlikely that the Browns will end up trading for Broncos star wideout Jerry Jeudy according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot — who said so in answering a question during the March 19 edition of “Hey, Mary Kay!”

“(Regarding) Broncos’ 2020 first-rounder Jerry Jeudy, I’m sure the Browns have probably inquired, but the Broncos do not seem interested in trading him, a source tells cleveland.com,” Cabot reported.

Cabot doesn’t believe the Browns have the draft capital to entice Denver to commit to a deal. “They would likely only do so if someone makes them an offer they can’t refuse, and the Browns don’t have a first-round pick this year or next year.”

Cabot didn’t write off the possibility of a trade completely, but for now, the Cleveland.com writer doesn’t see such a deal as likely.

“It’s not that it can’t or won’t happen, but it appears unlikely right now,” Cabot wrote. “Jeudy led the Broncos with 67 catches for 972 yards and 6 TDs. His base in the fourth year of his rookie contract is only $2.681 million, and his fifth-year option for 2024 is $12.987 million if it’s exercised by May 1. There’s a lot to like about Jeudy, but it takes two to tango.”

Asking Price From Broncos for Jerry Jeudy Revealed

Jeudy won’t be acquired for cheap by whoever lands him — if any team isn’t scared off by what the Broncos are asking for. As Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado revealed, the asking price for Jeudy from Denver is high.

As in first-round pick/high second-round pick plus a player high.

Source confirms multiple teams have called inquiring about WR Jerry Jeudy. Price tag remains high. Team asking for 1st or high 2nd + player. NE, Cle and Dal (who was interested at trade deadline last year) among others inquiring. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 16, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Patriots own a second-round pick, the No. 46 selection, a third-round pick, the No. 76 overall from Carolina, and three fourth-round picks. Meanwhile, the Cowboys own the No. 26 selection in the first round, the No. 58 selection, the No. 90 pick, and eight picks overall.

Broncos Unimpressed With Jerry Jeudy Offers

In what can only be described as a stunning pivot, the Broncos appear keen on keeping Jeudy and fellow wideout Courtland Sutton after coming away unimpressed with what teams are offering on the trade market according to 9NEWS’ Mike Klis.

“While lots of teams have called on Broncos WRs (Jeudy, Sutton) including some who have been aggressive, it doesn’t appear Denver is interested in moving them per source,” Klis prefaced before saying, “Jeudy emerged at end of season, and there’s hope Sutton will return to 2019 form. There is optimism throughout football side both will thrive under one of game’s best play callers.”

Given the Broncos’ interest in signing Allen Lazard before Aaron Rodgers’ favorite receiving target signed with the Jets, it’s unclear if Denver is completely satisfied with their receiving corps.

Sean Payton and co. could be looking to drive up the price on their star receiving pair by making a trade for either seem like a non-necessity.