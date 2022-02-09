Media Tycoon Preparing to Bid for Broncos: Report

There is now a clear path for the Denver Broncos to be sold, and there will certainly be many names interested in buying the team. One of those names will be media tycoon Byron Allen, according to Bloomberg.

Allen had an interesting statement regarding his interest in the Broncos. According to Allen, he was approached by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in 2019. Goodell and Kraft wanted Allen to consider buying a team.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft came to me in November of 2019 and asked me to take a good look at buying an NFL team.

Allen believes he can create positive change as a team owner.

And after serious consideration, I strongly believe I can help effectuate positive changes throughout the league. And for that reason, I will be making a bid for the Denver Broncos.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Allen’s Background

Allen’s rumored net worth is $450 million. Forbes estimates the Broncos are worth $3.75 billion.

Bloomberg reported Allen already has an ownership group lined up, and the investor group could make a bid up to $4 billion. For Allen to be the majority owner of the team, he would have to have at least 30 percent ownership.

Allen founded Entertainment Studios, Inc. in 1993. The company acquired The Weather Channel in 2018. In 2019, they acquired an equity stake in Bally Sports (formerly known as Fox Sports Networks).

Rumored Bidders Included Jeff Bezos and Robert F. Smith

Many names have been floated around as potential bidders on the Broncos. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was rumored to be interested. However, Peter King of Pro Football Talk reported Bezos was not interested at the moment.

When I say “of means,” I mean those in private business who have billions to spend. As for all of those (Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones, among others) who’d love to see Jeff Bezos get involved in ownership of an NFL franchise, I hear he’s not interested. At least now he’s not.

Billionaire Robert F. Smith had emerged as a potential bidder last month, according to Front Office Sports. Since then, Mike Klis of 9news reported Smith is not planning on bidding on the Broncos.

A source close with Robert F. Smith disputes a report that said the Denver-raised billionaire would be a potential bidder for the Denver Broncos providing the team is put up for sale. “He is not a potential buyer and is not planning on purchasing the Broncos,’’ said the source.

On January 11, Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette reported there were six candidates to bid on the franchise.

With Bowlen-Kaiser lawsuit over, Broncos Joe Ellis will announce plan for new ownership quickly. According to my sources, six candidates to bid. Peyton Manning and John Elway will be in two different groups. Another Colorado-based group is doing the research for bid. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 11, 2022

There are two names we know are interested in the team: Peyton Manning and John Elway. Elway spoke about potentially being in the new ownership group during an interview with 9news: