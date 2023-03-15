Analyst: Change of Scenery What Former Broncos First-round Pick Needs

Former Broncos first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, who was taken with the 15th pick of the 2020 NFL draft, could be better off elsewhere after three seasons that CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo deemed “solid but unspectacular.”

“A change of scenery might be exactly what Jeudy needs after a solid but unspectacular run in Denver,” DeArdo wrote.

DeArdo sees one of Jeudy or Courtland Sutton as certain to be traded ahead of the 2023 season despite ESPN’s Dan Graziano’s report indicating that Denver is looking for a big trade haul in return for either.

“While ESPN’s report claims that the Broncos are asking for significant returns for any trade involving said players, there is a general thought among NFL teams that at least one of the team’s top receivers will be dealt,” DeArdo wrote.

DeArdo broke down what Jeudy or Sutton can fetch in a trade. “While Hamler could fetch a late-round pick, the Broncos could possibly receive significant draft capital in the form of either a second or third-round pick exchange for either Sutton or Jeudy,” DeArdo wrote.

Patriots in on a Jerry Jeudy Trade With Broncos

The Patriots are among the several teams interested in dealing for the 23-year-old Alabama product per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Sources: The Patriots have called about DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy. They also attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout last week in Arizona. They’re in the WR market, but the price point remains a key component. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2023

“The Patriots have called about DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy,” Howe tweeted. “They also attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout last week in Arizona. They’re in the WR market, but the price point remains a key component.”

New England signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $33 million contract on March 15, meaning they could be less inclined to give up a treasure trove of assets to acquire Jeudy or Hopkins.

Browns and Cowboys Also in on Jerry Jeudy

Per Sportsnaut’s Benjamin Allbright via Vincent Frank, the Browns and Cowboys are also interested in trading for Jeudy.

For the Cleveland, the goal would be pairing Jeudy with Amari Cooper. “(A Jeudy trade) makes sense in that Cleveland is in win-now mode with Deshaun Watson leading the charge,” Frank prefaced before saying, “The idea would be to team Jeudy up with No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper to form an elite pairing for the embattled Watson.”

There would be a snag for the Browns in what they can give up, though, as Frank explains. “At issue here is the fact that Cleveland’s first-round pick is in the hands for the Houston Texans stemming from the trade for the aforementioned Watson last offseason,” he prefaced before suggesting the Browns giving up the No. 43 overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft as well as the 130th overall.

Frank also broke down what Dallas would give up to land Jeudy while explaining why they would do so. “Instead of going with a veteran, Dallas exhausts the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on a 23-year-old receiver who has yet to hit his prime,” Frank envisioned. “It would be somewhat similar to when Dallas traded for Amari Cooper during the 2018 season. Acquiring a long-term wide receiver who has proven himself rather than drafting one makes sense for the Super Bowl contenders.”