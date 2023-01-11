Colin Cowherd Reveals Broncos’ ‘Perfect Fit’ Coach Over Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are the most active team in the NFL while looking for their next head coach and they’re going to swing for the fences.

Denver’s top two targets are Michigan’s head coach Jim Harbaugh and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd thinks that Harbaugh fits better in Denver despite Payton who has already won a Super Bowl with a hall of fame quarterback in Drew Brees.

“Harbaugh’s calling card, college and pro, he builds strong offensive lines and run games. He did it at Stanford, he did it at the 49ers, he did it at Michigan. Three for three, that’s what he does, builds o-lines and build run games.” Cowherd said on January 10, “I think that’s the way out of this mess for Denver.”

Cowherd also has a plan as to how Denver can get out of their losing ways.

“You rebuild the o-line, it’s what Jim does. Javonte Williams, an emerging star running back got hurt, he returns and then you ask Russell Wilson to use his mobility like he asked Andrew Luck to, Colin Kaepernick to, Alex Smith to. Harbaugh’s had the mobile quarterback and he’s always done it the same way. We have a blueprint for Jim, Denver’s the blueprint.”

Denver’s offensive line has struggled since Peyton Manning was throwing touchdowns and breaking records for the orange and blue.

This season the Denver offensive line gave up an NFL worst 63 sacks which ties the Broncos’ franchise record for most in a season dating back to 1963.

It was clear that any quarterback Denver was going to put under center was likely going to struggle and not be able to make a second read in the passing game.

Denver’s rushing attack ranked in the middle of the pack in the NFL at just 113.8 rushing yards per game. In a west-coast offense, the running game needs to be effective and the top priority and it wasn’t this season for the Broncos.

While Harbaugh was coaching the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, his rushing attacks never ranked worse than eighth in the NFL and they owned a top-four attack for three out of the four years. San Francisco averaged 139.2 yards per game on the ground in Harbaugh’s four seasons.

Harbaugh will also have to get Wilson back to playing outside of the pocket like he did in Seattle. This season, Wilson had one of his worst rushing years of his career with just 277 yards on the ground. Denver also didn’t create many plays for Wilson to get out of the pocket until the final two games of the season with offensive coordinator Justin Outten calling plays.

Payton is not a fit in Denver

“Sean Payton would change the identity, but I think he would eventually be frustrated with Russell Wilson’s limitations as a pocket quarterback,” Cowherd said.

During the 15 years that Payton has been a head coach, he’s never had mobile quarterbacks running his offenses.

For 15 years, Payton had Brees slinging the rock and then in 2021, Payton had Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian leading the offense.

In fact, the only mobile quarterback Payton had was Taysom Hill. The former BYU Cougar wasn’t a true quarterback, but was used more as a gadget-type player.

“Harbaugh has won sometimes despite issues at quarterback and there’s a real possibility, I don’t believe this, but many do, that Wilson is past his prime and that he’s totally limited. I’ve seen Harbaugh win that way a lot, multiple places.”

Harbaugh can Beat the Chiefs

It has been since Week 2 of the 2015 NFL season in which the Broncos have beaten that Kansas City Chiefs. Manning was still throwing darts to wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

In the coaching interviews, the candidates will be asked how can the Broncos find a way to beat the Chiefs since it has been 15 straight wins for the Chiefs.

“Wilson is not built at this point in his career to beat [Patrick] Mahomes and [Justin] Herbert in shootouts. How do you beat Mahomes and Herbert?”

In three meetings that Wilson has faced off against Mahomes, Denver’s franchise quarterback is just 1-2 against him.

Cowherd also explained how Harbaugh and Denver could beat Kansas City, “Bully ball, run games, keep him on the bench. That’s the only way you’re going to beat Mahomes. Russell isn’t going to out-duel him, can’t out-track meet him, that’s not what he does at this point in his career.”

Cowherd continued, “It’s what Harbaugh did at Stanford when they beat Pete Carroll as a 40-point underdog, they played keep away. It’s how he beat the Seahawks with Kaepernick, it’s how he just beat Ohio St. the last two years at Michigan. Harbaugh’s style is perfect for Denver and how they get out of this mess.”

It’s clear that whoever Denver hires, they must find the right head coach that can change the culture within the locker room, fix Wilson, and beat the Chiefs.