Broncos Expected to ‘Sniff’ on Quarterbacks in the NFL Draft

With a new regime in place for the Denver Broncos and horrific quarterback play from a year ago, there’s a chance that another quarterback could end up in Denver during the draft.

According to Peter King, the Broncos might be looking to add a gunslinger in the draft.

“The Broncos pick 67 and 68 to start. I don’t expect them to trade a receiver, and I do expect them, on day three, to sniff around Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell.”

This is not the first time that a quarterback has been connected to the Broncos from this year’s draft class.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver listed Penn St. quarterback Sean Clifford as a candidate for the Broncos on the third day of the draft.

“Doesn’t have the strongest arm but moves well and considered a terrific leader.” Klis added, “Could be an ideal No. 3 quarterback in that he’ll be more mature than most rookies but still has time to develop,” said Klis.

Who Are These QBs?

Aidan O’Connell: Playing in four seasons at Purdue, O’Connell threw for 9,219 yards and 65 touchdowns to just 30 interceptions. Completing 66.7 percent of his passes in his career, O’Connell was a two-time second All-Big 10 honoree.

According to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, O’Connell’s 2021 tape is better than last season’s tape.

“He’s a pocket passer who can throw with solid accuracy over the first two levels but struggles with trajectory and rhythm on deep targets. O’Connell has below-average mobility inside and outside the pocket. He needs to keep his progressions on schedule and his throws on time to make up for average arm strength. He had to carry a heavy percentage of the offense on his back at Purdue and could benefit from an offense that allows him to manage games. O’Connell has backup potential and his upside is slightly above average.”

In ESPN’s Matt Miller’s 7-round mock draft, he has O’Connell being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth-round, 146th overall.

Sean Clifford: Appearing in games over five seasons at Penn St., Clifford led his Nittany Lions to three bowl games winning two of them. In 2021, Clifford took Penn St. to the Rose Bowl throwing for 279 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over Utah.

Clifford was named the Rose Bowl offensive MVP.

In 51 games, Clifford threw for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns, and only 31 interceptions.

Last season, Clifford was awarded as the Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year.

Zierlein doesn’t think Clifford will be drafted, but his breakdown said, “Mobile four-year starter with desired NFL intangibles and leadership, but a lack of passing talent. Clifford will have his moments, but he doesn’t consistently deliver the ball with accuracy and timing. His arm strength falls below the mark.”

Miller didn’t have Clifford getting drafted in his seven-round mock draft, but again that doesn’t mean that he won’t get drafted.

There’s a chance that the Broncos can signed the four-year Penn St. captain as an undrafted free agent after the draft.

Payton Has Drafted QBs Late in Drafts

It took a while for Sean Payton to draft a quarterback in New Orleans and he didn’t need to when he had future hall of fame quarterback Drew Brees tossing touchdowns for the Saints.

Over the 15 years that Payton was the head coach for the Saints, he only drafted four quarterbacks and they were all late round picks.

New Orleans drafted Sean Canfield in the seventh-round of the 2010 draft and then drafted Payton’s highest drafted quarterback Garrett Grayson in the third-round of 2015.

In 2020, Payton’s Saints spent another seventh-round pick on Tommy Stevens out of Mississippi St. and then Notre Dames’ standout Ian Book the following season.

With Denver only having five picks in entering the draft on April 28th, there’s a small chance that the Broncos will use a pick on one of the two quarterbacks, but once again it’s the NFL Draft and anything can happen.