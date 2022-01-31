Broncos Planning to Interview a Familiar Name for a Coaching Position: Report

The Denver Broncos are planning to interview a familiar name for an offensive coaching position. According to Mike Klis of 9news, the Broncos will interview Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Per source, Broncos are planning to interview former Broncos offensive assistant/current Vikings OC Klint Kubiak for an offensive coaching position. It’s a new generation of the West Coast offense – Paul Hackett to Nathaniel; Gary Kubiak to Klint. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 31, 2022

Kubiak was an offensive assistant for the Broncos from 2016 to 2018; his father Gary Kubiak was the team’s head coach at the time.

Klint Kubiak’s Background

Klint Kubiak got his coaching start at Texas A&M in 2010, where he was an assistant for three years.

In 2013, Kubiak got his first NFL opportunity with the Minnesota Vikings, as he was an offensive quality control coach for the Vikings for two seasons. Kubiak then spent one year as a wide receivers coach at the University of Kansas before landing with the Broncos in 2016.

After his tenure in Denver, Kubiak was the quarterbacks coach for the Vikings in 2019 and 2020. He was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2021 season.

Since Kubiak has arrived in Minnesota, Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins has improved statistically. Over the last three seasons, Cousins has posted the three highest individual quarterback ratings of his career (107.4, 105.0, 103.1).

With Kubiak as offensive coordinator, the Vikings were 14th in the NFL in points per game and 11th in total yards this season. Following the firing of Vikings’ head coach Mike Zimmer, Kubiak’s future with the team is uncertain, and he is exploring other opportunities. The Carolina Panthers reportedly considered Kubiak for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

The wording in Klis’s report is important. The Broncos are considering Kubiak for “an offensive coaching position”. So, it is unclear, whether that position is offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach or something else entirely.

Kubiak has a solid history as a quarterbacks coach, so that seems like a strong possibility. However, he was an offensive coordinator last season and the Panthers interviewed him for an offensive coordinator position, as well. Therefore, he could join Los Angeles Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger as a candidate for offensive coordinator.

Gary Kubiak Was a Key Figure for the Broncos

Klint Kubiak’s father Gary Kubiak has an extensive history with the Broncos. Before he was a coach, he was a quarterback for the Broncos.

As a player, he spent nine seasons backing up John Elway. In fact, Elway and Kubiak were both selected in the 1983 NFL draft. Elway was the first overall pick, while Kubiak was an eight-round selection.

Kubiak appeared in 119 games recording 1,920 passing yards, 16 total touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Later, he became the Broncos’ offensive coordinator in 1995. He remained in that position until 2005 when he became the head coach of the Houston Texans.

Gary Kubiak had a short tenure as the Broncos’ head coach, but he was very successful. In his first season, he led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl victory, since 1998. In Kubiak’s second season, the Broncos had a 9-7 record with Trevor Siemian at quarterback.

Unfortunately, he had to step away due to health reasons following the season.