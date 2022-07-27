Former Broncos Lineman Unexpectedly Dies at Age 35

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Paul Duncan died on July 15 at the age of 35 after going into cardiac arrest while on a run in his Georgia neighborhood, according to an Instagram message posted by his wife, Ellen.

“Paul went into cardiac arrest while on a run in our neighborhood,” Ellen wrote on July 16. “Today he was pronounced brain dead. We will have a medical examination to understand cause of death.

“His body will be donated to people in need of organs and to medical research. Details on funeral arrangements to follow. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

Duncan is survived by his wife Ellen, and their two daughters: Dillon, 6, and Sloane, 4.

Duncan’s Career

Duncan was a star football player at Notre Dame from 2005-2009 and started 18 games for the Fighting Irish. He started 12 games during his senior year before joining the Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

Duncan didn’t make the Broncos’ 53-man roster in 2010 and didn’t play in any regular season games in the NFL.

Addressing Duncan’s passing, The Notre Dame football team official Twitter account said, “Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan. A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father.”

After his time with Notre Dame, Duncan volunteered for a year with AmeriCorps in Indiana to help build homes for the homeless. His funeral mass took place near his home neighborhood in Brookhaven, Georgia.

Duncan’s obituary in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said he loved being a father to daughters and “embraced the role of ‘girl dad,’.”

“Dillon and Sloane loved Paul’s impromptu dance parties in the kitchen and his adventures with them in the water, whether it was at the lake with family or at the pool with friends,” the obituary said. Former & Current NFL Players’ Deaths of 2022 There have been unexpected and tragic deaths in the current and former NFL player community during the 2022 year. Current NFL players Dwyane Haskins, Jeff Gladney and Jaylon Ferguson have died in the offseason. From the retired NFL player community, 50-year-old Charles Johnson, 38-year-old Marion Barber, 40-year-old Shane Olivea and 55-year-old Tony Siragusa passed away in shocking manners.

It’s unknown how Johnson passed away. Barber died of heat stroke, Olivea was reported dead due to “hypersensitive heart disease” and Siragusa needed CPR and died in his sleep as his death is unknown.

In April of 2022, Haskins, who was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was hit by a car as he was crossing an intersection in South Florida and was pronounced dead at the scene. It was reported that he had alcohol and drugs in his system at the time.

Gladney, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals in March, was the driver involved in a May car accident that killed him and his girlfriend, Mercedes Palacios.

Ferguson, a member of the Baltimore Ravens, was found dead and the cause of death was ruled accidental with combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine. According to the Baltimore Banner, Ferguson had been battling depression while dealing with the death of his grandmother and a recent fire at his home.