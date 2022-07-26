Proposed Trade Ships Broncos Defender to NFC Contender

The Denver Broncos were ravaged by injuries in the 2021 season. Denver’s defensive side of the ball, especially, lost time last season, which included Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, AJ Johnson, Josey Jewell and Ronald Darby.

Entering the 2022 training camp, the Broncos are close to being fully healthy. They signed Randy Gregory in free agency and while he’s on the Physically Unable to Perform List, he’s expected to play in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, per 9News’ Mike Kils.

Depth is galore at the outside linebacker position. Chubb is set to be fully healthy for the first time since his rookie year. The Broncos drafted second-round pick Nik Bonitto and the team has moved Baron Browing to edge rusher. Don’t forget the Broncos also have young depth in Jonathon Cooper, Christopher Allen, and Aaron Patrick.

With all that being said, Bleacher Report’s Brett Sobleski believes the Broncos should trade linebacker Malik Reed to the Minnesota Vikings before the season.

“Denver can flip Reed to Minnesota, where he’ll be reunited with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after playing under his direction the last three seasons,” Sobleski wrote. “More importantly, the 25-year-old provides much-needed depth behind Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith, both of whom have scary injuries histories.”

Reed’s Tenure

The Broncos have seen Reed emerge as a starter as soon as his rookie season in 2019 when he made eight starts and recorded 27 combined tackles, two sacks, and nine pressures.

Over the last two seasons, Reed has arguably been the Broncos’ most consistent pass rusher. He led the Broncos in sacks (8.0) and nabbed 33 pressures. With Chubb injured and Miller trade last season, Reed posted five sacks and also led the Broncos in pressures (22).

It would be smart for the Broncos to keep Reed knowing the recent history of injuries to their roster. But in a June article, The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider listed Reed as a potential trade candidate.

“At edge rusher, the Broncos are counting on Bradley Chubb and new acquisition Randy Gregory to be available and productive,” Kosmider wrote. “The depth behind them is where it gets interesting.”

Kosmider proposed that the Broncos could get a fifth-round pick for Reed.

He wrote, “Where does that leave Malik Reed? Is the fourth-year player still viewed as a top rotation piece? Could the Broncos fetch a fifth-round pick for a player who has tallied a combined 13 sacks the past two seasons? It’s not out of the realm of possibility, particularly if young players such as Jonathon Cooper, Christopher Allen and Aaron Patrick show significant progress during camp.”

Another Possible Option for Reed

Throughout the offseason, there has been chatter of Reed being traded. But on June 21, ESPN’s Jeff Legwold predicted that Reed would not make the 53-man roster.

Legwold thinks that Aaron Patrick could make the roster over Reed. He believes that Patrick’s special teams experience could trump Reed’s abilities.

“Special teams will likely tip the scales for the final few spots here, as well as Gregory’s health at the start of the regular season after offseason shoulder surgery,” Legwold wrote. “If Gregory is full go in camp, the Broncos could lean to Patrick’s special teams work or some additional depth at inside linebacker over Malik Reed’s experience. If Gregory is still limited by the time September rolls around, then Reed could be a need player.”