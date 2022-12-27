Broncos Name Super Bowl XLVII Champion as Interim Head Coach

It didn’t take long for the Denver Broncos to find their replacement for a head coach. Ownership promoted from within and made Jerry Rosburg the interim coach for the remaining two games of the season.

We've named 40-year coaching veteran and Super Bowl XLVII champion Jerry Rosburg as interim head coach. 📰 » https://t.co/sUTraKwbWw pic.twitter.com/QeJx9KH022 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 26, 2022

On Monday, December 27th, 2022, the Broncos decided to move on from Nathaniel Hackett after an embarrassing 51-14 loss over the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. Hackett’s tenure with the team ends with a 4-11 record and an offensive unit that could never find its footing and ranks 30th in the NFL with an offensive DVOA of -16.9%.

Hackett was brought in to turn the Broncos’ offense into something special, led by quarterback Russell Wilson. Now, Hackett is out of the building, and questions remain about Wilson’s future with the organization. In the meantime, Hackett’s replacement is Rosburg, who was hired after Week 2 as a Senior Assistant to help with in-game clock management.

Rosburg is now the NFL’s third interim head coach of the 2022 season, along with Steve Wilks in Carolina and Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis. While Wilks has the Panthers in the mix for playoff positioning, Saturday has a record of 1-5. Two games is a small sample size, but maybe Rosburg can bring the Broncos back to respectability.

Jerry Rosburg Was Not Choice No.1

While Rosburg has accepted the promotion, he was not the organization’s first choice. According to Mike Klis, who covers the Broncos for 9News, he said defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was offered the position of head coach but declined in order to put all his efforts into improving the defense.

Source: Broncos first offered interim HC job to Ejiro Evero. He declined. He's going to be a HC candidate this offseason. Preferred to stay with defense. Rosburg then made sense as he can oversee entire operation while coordinators run each phase. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 26, 2022

The best part of the Denver Broncos has been their defense all season. Even though they allowed 51 points to a 5-10 Rams team, they rank 7th in defensive DVOA, which is better than the Baltimore Ravens (8th) and Washington Commanders (10th), whose strengths are on that side of the ball. The only two Pro Bowlers representing the team are defensive players, headlined by Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons.

Evero’s decision to focus on defense might pay off in the long run, as he should have his name in the head coaching pool this offseason. Considering Saturday’s tenure with the Colts, going 1-5 doesn’t necessarily inject hope into the franchise. Interim head coaches don’t usually keep the role the following season.

When John Gruden was let go from Las Vegas in 2021, Rich Bisaccia took over and helped the Raiders to the playoffs. After an early Wild Card exit, Owner Mark Davis decided to go in a different direction.

If Evero can get the best out of his defense against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, he might not leave the building and be considered for the Broncos’ full-time head coach in 2023. While there are 32 head coaching jobs in the NFL, Evero’s blank slate will allow him to paint a picture of what a team can look like with him at the helm. If he goes 0-2 with a bad football team, it could set a bad precedent for how owners view him in the future.

The Expectations for Rosburg

The Broncos aren’t bringing in someone from the set of ESPN with no coaching experience. Rosburg has spent more than 40 years at the NFL level. His most recent stop was with the Baltimore Ravens for 11 years as their special teams coordinator and assistant head coach to John Harbaugh.

Another contrast to the Saturday hire in Indianapolis is that Rosburg has been in the building since Week 2. Even though he didn’t spend an entire offseason with the Broncos, he’s been around long enough to know the personnel and coaches he’s working with.

With the nature of the situation in Denver, the bar for fan expectation should be low. The Broncos are not going to the playoffs and have lost ten of their last 12 games. The team has questions to answer for this offseason and a need to figure out who is sticking around for the next regime. The mindset should be similar to the Rams team that beat them by putting the roster up for evaluation heading into 2023.

The first question Rosburg needs to answer is, who will be starting at quarterback for the remainder of the season? Hopefully, Rosburg’s tenure can give the Broncos some clarity entering what feels like a critical offseason for a franchise needing a complete overhaul.