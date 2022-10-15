Multiple Denver Broncos Starters Have Been Ruled Out For Monday Night

Entering this week, the Denver Broncos had over $71 million on injured reserve. The most recent injuries added to the list were left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby. Both players will miss the rest of the season with Darby tearing his ACL and Bolles breaking his right fibula.

With so many players injured, the Broncos will be without two more starters as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Denver announced that linebacker Josey Jewell and safety Caden Sterns have been ruled out against Los Angeles.

Jewell has been sidelined with a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week.

In the three games that he has played in this season, Jewell has arguably played his best football of his career to start a season. Averaging 10 tackles per game, the former Iowa Hawkeye has also totaled up 1.5 sacks along with three quarterback hits.

Pro Football Focus has given Jewell his best run defensive grade (75.3) since 2019 in which he posted an 88.5 grade.

Sterns, who has filled in for the injured Justin Simmons, has been battling a hip injury that limited him in practice this week. The second-year safety didn’t practice Saturday.

“It’s something that’s been ongoing and it flared up for him in his hip, so we’re going to be smart with him,” Hackett said when be asked about Sterns’ injury.

During the three games that Sterns has started this season, the former fifth-round pick has combined for a total of 13 tackles and picked off Matt Ryan twice against the Indianapolis Colts last game. Sterns has also knocked down four passes and played in 98.7% of the snaps over the previous four games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sterns’ 76.7 grade is better than Simmons’ 74.0.

It’s likely P.J. Locke and Alex Singleton will fill in for the two injured starters.

Broncos Caught a Break

Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been listed as “doubtful” against the Broncos, according to the Chargers. Allen has been limited in practice for the last three days with a hamstring injury.

When asked if he thought he would play against the Broncos on Monday night, the five-time Pro Bowler said, “I doubt it, but it’s in the air.”

Allen suffered the injury during the first game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders and then reaggravated it in practice during Week 4 ahead of taking on the Houston Texans.

In his career against the Broncos, Allen has scored eight touchdowns which is the most Allen has scored against any other team he has faced. The 10-year veteran has averaged 51.7 yards per game against the Broncos in his career.

Due to the injury, Denver’s star cornerback Patrick Surtain II will likely follow wide receiver Mike Williams all over the field.

Greg Dulcich is Back

The rookie tight end out of UCLA will likely make his NFL debut Monday night against the Chargers. Dulcich has been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him mostly out of training camp and the Broncos placed him on IR.

After missing the first five games of the season, the third-round pick is in need of helping the Denver offense.

“It’s going to allow us to do a lot of different things. You have another guy that can stretch the field vertically, a guy that strains in the run game and pass protection,” Hackett said when being asked how Dulcich will fit into this offense.

So far this season, the Broncos hardly received any help from the tight end position in the passing game. Eric Saubert is leading the Denver tight ends in receiving with seven catches for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Albert Okwuegbunam on the other hand has seven catches for just 50 yards and zero touchdowns.

Denver has another tight end in Andrew Beck, but the former Texas Longhorn has been used primarily as a fullback. Beck has caught just two passes for 52 yards.

Quarterback Russell Wilson is known for not always throwing to the tight end position and it’s showing this season. Denver is the eighth worst team in the NFL when throwing to the tight end with just 30 targets.

With history showing that rookie tight ends don’t make an immediate impact in their first season, Broncos Country is hoping that Dulcich can beat the odds and help the struggling offense.