Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II Ends Pro Bowl Hiatus for Denver

I

t has been two years in the making, but the Denver Broncos finally have a player nominated for the Pro Bowl. Starting cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the first Broncos player to be selected to the All-Star games since defensive end Bradley Chubb and safety Justin Simmons in 2020.

The 2021 first-round pick has become one of the best to play his position in just his second season. Surtain is in a three-way tie for second place on the Broncos with two interceptions behind Simmons, who currently has five. Surtain does lead the defense in pass breakups with ten, four away from his 14 a season ago.

Being selected to the NFL’s Pro Bowl runs in the Surtain family. Patrick Surtain Senior played defensive back for the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs across his 11 seasons and went to the Pro Bowl three times, along with one All-Pro nomination in 2002.

While the statistics might not be as flashy as his 2021 campaign, Surtain has certainly graded out as one of the NFL’s premiere corners, according to Pro Football Focus.

Patrick Surtain II has allowed just 35 yards or fewer in 11 games this season 🔒 pic.twitter.com/PQ2RLrOyv9 — PFF (@PFF) December 19, 2022

Surtain has matched up against some of the league’s best receivers this season. He played across Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders and, according to Next Gen Stats, forced more tight window throws (5) than his receptions allowed (4). In Week 3, playing Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, Surtain didn’t allow a single reception and had two forced incompletions. Time and time again, the Broncos’ star cornerback has shown he is one of the NFL’s elite and will continue to be for many years to come.

Justin Simmons Selected as Pro-Bowl Alternate

When the Pro Bowl selections were announced on social media on December 21st, 2022, it was a surprise to many of Broncos Country that safety Justin Simmons was not on the list. While Simmons did not make the initial roster, he is a first alternate for a player at the position who would not be able to participate.

There is no denying that Simmons is in the conversation for the NFL’s best safety. He currently has five interceptions on the season, which not only leads his team but is tied for third across all defensive players. While playing the Arizona Cardinals on December 18th, 2022, the FOX broadcast had a stat show up saying Simmons is the only NFL player with three or more interceptions in the last five seasons. He has become the definition of consistency.

While the Broncos have struggled this season, the defense has been a bright spot under first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. A big reason for their success as a unit is because of what Surtain and Simmons have shown as players on the field and in the locker room.

Both will be a part of the Broncos’ future as Surtain is still under his rookie contract for another two seasons and a potential fifth-year option, while Simmons signed a 4-year extension in March of 2022 for $61 million.

Surtain and Simmons React on Social Media

While Justin Simmons wasn’t selected to the initial roster of the Pro Bowl, that didn’t stop him from supporting his teammate Patrick Surtain being selected for the first time as a pro.

Surtain took to the Denver Broncos’ official Twitter page to send out a thank you to all of Broncos Country that nominated him in the fan voting.

When the regular season ends, fans can catch Surtain in the first-ever Pro Bowl Games Sunday, February 5th, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. For any Broncos fans looking to attend the event, tickets are on sale now.