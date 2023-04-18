Broncos QB Russell Wilson Involved in Golf Cart Incident: Look

Last season wasn’t the best season for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and it doesn’t sound like his recent day at the golf course was any better.

The former Super Bowl champion was playing at Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton, Colorado where his golf cart flipped over into a bunker.

UPDATE: According to someone there, this was Thursday and Russ wasn’t driving, just in the cart: “They were reversing because the cart locked up and were too close to the edge and it tumbled in. Their teammates ran over to pick it up and push it out of the bunker 😂” pic.twitter.com/XoiUtGjBE8 — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) April 17, 2023

Broncos All-Pro safety Justin Simmons was also involved in the incident.

Eric Bud, who was playing behind the group, told Barstool’s “Fore Play” podcast, “Simmons was apparently driving too close to a bunker, when the golf cart locked —and when they reversed the cart, it hit an edge of the bunker and the cart flipped.” Bud continued, “Their teammates ran over to pick it up and push it out of the bunker.”

According to 104.3 The Fan in Denver, Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell was “among the pair of foursomes.”

After the news hit social media, Wilson had some fun joking about it on Twitter.

The real question is did we get from the bunker to the green #PAR 😂🤣😂⛳️

Good times! 😆 https://t.co/bTzGR34QE6 pic.twitter.com/0ilVN3QbUo — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 18, 2023

Broncos HC Sean Payton Can Fix Wilson

After the Broncos started the season off with a 2-2 overall record, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton jumped on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” in October and explained that Wilson can be fixed.

“You correct flaws immediately, and then we don’t worry about how long the process is going to take,” Payton said. “In other words, I’d want a cut-up today of all of Russell’s pass plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d want to see, ‘Are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with?’”

Payton also mentioned that he would like to see what Wilson did successful in Seattle.

“I know that they did a great job in Seattle of bringing him off of a naked-boot and then pulling up,” Payton said. “And then we all saw that throwback to [Tyler] Lockett across the field where the ball traveled 60 yards in the air.”

Payton would also want to see the touchdowns that Wilson has thrown in the red zone.

“I’d want to look at another film of his red zone touchdown passes inside the 20,” Payton said. “What I’m asking for from assistants is, I’m asking for some of his greatest hits, and to make sure that we have those song lyrics available, and if not, let’s put them in.”

As the season ended with Wilson playing well, there was proof that after all the injuries, getting to a more creative play caller, and an improved offensive line, there is hope that Wilson can play like he did in Seattle.

Wilson Was Nearly Traded Elsewhere

On April 8, Ian Rapoport jumped on the Joey Mulinaro Podcast and explained that there was a real chance that Wilson could’ve been traded to one of two NFC East teams.

“There were times last year where I was pretty convinced either the Eagles or Commanders were going to trade for Russell Wilson,” Rapoport said. “That was one where you kinda stop everything and you’re like, ‘Hang on.’ Now, it turned out that that was not something he was into and he was only into going to the Broncos.”

Since Wilson had a no-trade clause in his last contract with the Seahawks, he was able to control his destination on where he wanted to play.

It turned out that Philadelphia didn’t need Wilson after Jalen Hurts led his team to the Super Bowl before falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs.