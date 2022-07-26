Anonymous NFL GMs & Coaches Sound Off on Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has gotten his fair share of criticism during the offseason and it won’t be going away anytime soon.

Wilson was ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in The Athletic’s Mike Sando’s annual rankings. That placed the 33-year-old as a tier-two signal caller.

Sando’s rankings were based on votes from 50 NFL coaches and executives, six general managers, eight head coaches, 10 evaluators, 12 coordinators, six quarterback coaches and seven executives, with the remaining ballot made up of four members of one team’s personnel department.

While Wilson being ranked No. 8 wasn’t too bold, there are worries from league executives about the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

“The difference with Russell is, he is a lot more high-maintenance,” one NFL general manager told Sando, comparing Wilson to other recent Pro Bowl quarterbacks who moved on to different teams. “He’s got the entourage, he needs the office at the facility, the extra hotel rooms on the road, all that stuff. It will be interesting how that dynamic works with a rookie head coach and rookie offensive coordinator, how they jell.”

Factors played into Wilson’s disapproval of the Seahawks. He didn’t agree with the firings of offensive line coach Mike Solari and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Wilson had criticism of the team’s offensive line play before the 2021 season. The Wisconsin product also felt the offense wasn’t being properly assembled around his talents and desired more input on personnel decisions.

General manager John Schneider allowed Wilson to help pick Shane Waldron as the team’s offensive coordinator. But head coach Pete Carroll and Schneider continued to implement a balanced offense.

With Wilson in Denver, he’ll now have an offensive-first head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, who’s entering his first year as head coach.

Coach Discusses Wilson’s Flaws

Wilson has been seen vacationing during the offseason with his family.

With that being said, one offensive coach is concerned with his body weight.

“You would think you’re going to see the best version of Russ because of the competitor and how motivated he is to go out on his own and perform well,” the coach said. “But he does need to keep an eye on that body weight for the style of play he wants to play.”

That doesn’t take away from the fact Wilson participated in voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp as well as working out with his teammates last week at his San Diego home.

Still, one coach believes Wilson is “descending” in terms of Sando’s quarterback tier rankings.

“My gut says he is a 2 descending, like some of the stuff that made him special is not quite the same,” the coach explained. “I don’t know if it was schematic stuff last year, but we played them two years ago and I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know.’ Maybe this rejuvenates him. This will be an interesting year for him, a telling year. Does he get a two-year boost from this and then the flaws start showing up again?”

Wilson Faces Former Team in 2022

The 33-year-old quarterback has nine Pro Bowls on his resume and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2013 as well as make the playoffs in eight of his 10 years with the team.

Despite the Seahawks having a record below .500 in 2021, Wilson posted 3,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions, and two rushing touchdowns.

This season, Wilson will get to face the Seahawks on September 12 to open the season. He’ll face former Broncos players Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant as they were all apart of the blockbuster March trade.