Analyst Makes Case For Denver Broncos to Sign Veteran RB Instead of Drafting One

The Denver Broncos should pass on taking a running back with one of their Day 2 and 3 NFL draft picks and instead sign a familiar face, Phillip Lindsay — this, at least, is what Mile High Huddle’s Chad Jensen believes the franchise should do.

“Currently doing his thing in the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons, Lindsay is unsigned in NFL terms,” Jensen wrote. “While the former Colorado Buffaloes back has been scoring touchdowns in the XFL, the Broncos continue to bluster about taking a “runner” in next week’s NFL draft if the value is there. Perhaps the Broncos did do enough in free agency to resist the temptation to reach in the draft. But armed with only five selections this year, why use one of them on a running back when Lindsay is there for the signing? He’d make one heck of a No. 3 option for the Broncos.”

Lindsay went undrafted in 2018 before signing with the Broncos and receiving a PFWA All-Rookie Team bid during his rookie season. After three seasons in Denver, Lindsay left the team in 2021.

Denver Broncos Signing Phillip Lindsay ‘Wishful Thinking’

Ultimately, Jensen conceded that Denver Broncos general manager George Paton’s role in Lindsay’s departure from the Mile High City could make re-signing the current Seattle Sea Dragon “wishful thinking.”

“It might be a case of wishful thinking, alas,” Jensen prefaced before saying, “After all, Paton was the GM who presided over Lindsay’s departure from Denver back in 2021. Lindsay had hit restricted free agency, and Paton opted to tag him with the right-of-first-refusal tender, which was the lowest-paying tender possible. Lindsay didn’t take kindly to that, believing he was worth more — especially after he’d produced back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons to open his career as an undrafted free agent, earning an unprecedented Pro Bowl nod as a rookie. Lindsay’s camp eventually requested that the Broncos rescind the RFA tender so that he could test the market, and Paton acquiesced.”

Jensen believes Lindsay may ultimately regret the decision he made ahead of the 2021 season to sign with the Houston Texans.

“Lindsay ended up taking a $3 million one-year deal with the Houston Texans, and he’s since bounced around the league,” Jensen prefaced before saying, “Hindsight is 20/20 and in retrospect, ‘The Colorado Kid’ likely regrets his decision.”

‘Still Feels Like’ Denver Broncos Looking For RB Depth

Jensen isn’t convinced that the signing of Samaje Perine amidst injury uncertainty for Javonte Williams means the Denver Broncos aren’t looking for more running back depth.

“The Denver Broncos don’t have a date for when starting running back Javonte Williams will be fully cleared to return to the playing field, but GM George Paton says the team ‘feels good’ about his recovery,” Jensen wrote. “Those good feelings, of course, didn’t preclude the Broncos from spending some money in free agency on Samaje Perine to step in and serve as the team’s RB1 if and until Williams returns. Denver also signed Tony Jones Jr. and rosters a few practice squad-caliber backs. But it still feels like the Broncos are looking for additional running back depth for Sean Payton’s offense.”

Denver could have an interest in UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, Syracuse’s Sean Tucker, Mississippi’s Zach Evans, Oklahoma’s Eric Gray, Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh, and Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn with their five picks in rounds three, four, five, and six of the 2023 NFL draft.