Denver Radio Host Urges Broncos to Trade Drew Lock, Tells Him to ‘Suck it Up’

Drew Lock hasn’t an ideal 2021 NFL season. First, he lost his position as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, dislodged by former Carolina Panther, Teddy Bridgewater. Then came Week 4 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Coming into the game lock remained as he had for three previous weeks — a backup. Though an unpenalized helmet-to-helmet hit on Bridgewater just before half changed everything, propelling Lock into the starting role for the second half.

Locked Out in Denver?

In another life, it could have been Lock’s redemptive moment, an opportunity to show off his gunslinging God-given talent alongside newfound composure and resilience. Unfortunately for he and Broncos Country it wasn’t in this life. Denver failed to score on every second-half possession before Lock turned the ball over with three seconds — causing a Vic Fangio meltdown.

In light of Lock’s underwhelming performance – and Teddy Bridgewater’s promising start to the season – 104.3 The Fan’s co-host Mike Evans encouraged the Broncos to ship lock out of Mile High.

“He needs a change of scenery,” Evans said on ‘The Fan’, October 5. “Sunday was evident [sic] of that, the crowd’s reaction to him coming out; lukewarm. Broncos Country I think has spoken, they’re ready to move on, they’re over Drew Lock. I thought the team sent a very clear message, after weeks of just going on and on and on, just raving about how great Teddy Bridgewater is, what a great teammate he is, what a great leader he is.”

Speaking to co-host and former Super Bowl winning Bronco, Mark Schlereth, Evans suggested Lock’s teammates weren’t all too happy to see him on the field during the Ravens’ loss.

“You could sense a flatness, the letdown out there from his teammates when Drew was out there. Then, add in Drew’s comments after the game in which he went to great lengths to show how uncomfortable he is and how dissatisfied he is with this backup role. You put it all together Mark, he needs to go somewhere else. The Broncos should try to get whatever they can for him in a deal before the trade deadline.”

Sixth-Round Pick for QB2?!

So, what value the former first-team All-SEC quarterback has in the current market? Well, not much if Schlereth is to be believed.

“If you could get a sixth rounder…I’m saying a sixth rounder and if he gets X number of starts then maybe it moves up to a fourth rounder or whatever,” Schlereth said. “I can’t imagine getting much more than a sixth-rounder.”

Evans has no sympathy for Lock and the position he finds himself in. Regardless of what you may believe, perhaps there is an element of where would be a better current fit than Denver?

“If you’re Drew, suck it up buttercup,” Evans said. “You may not like your role here but even if you want out of here, you’re going to end up going to a place where you’re going to take over the exact same role that you don’t like.”

