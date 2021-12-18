Injury Report: Dre’Mont Jones & Kenny Young Doubtful for Sunday; Javonte Williams Expected to Play

The Broncos head into Week 15 ready to battle with the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, hoping to improve to 8-6 on the year and improve their chances at an AFC wildcard berth.

If they’re to come away with a win over the Bengals, they’ll likely have to do it without two key members of the defense. On Friday’s injury report, both DE Dre’Mont Jones and ILB Kenny Young were listed as doubtful.

Meanwhile, RB Javonte Williams was among seven players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

DE Dre’Mont Jones Nursing Injured Foot, ILB Kenny Young Still in Concussion Protocol

Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones isn’t expected to suit up Sunday against the Bengals due to a foot injury suffered in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions.

Jones didn’t practice at all during the week and will be sorely missed along the Broncos’ defensive line. In 13 games this season, Jones has 16 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Last week against the Lions, Jones had one of his best games, finishing with three tackles, two sacks, and a pass defense before suffering a foot injury late in the Broncos’ 38-10 drubbing of the Lions.

It’s possible DeShawn Williams would get the start at DE in place of Jones. Williams has played in all 13 games this season, starting six of them while posting 14 tackles and one sack on the year.

Inside linebacker Kenny Young was also injured against Detroit, leaving the game early due to a concussion. Young remains in concussion protocol now, so it’s unlikely he’ll be cleared before Sunday.

Young was traded to the Broncos from the Los Angeles Rams on October 25 along with a 2024 7th round pick in exchange for a 2024 6th round pick. Since the trade, Young has played in six games for Denver, tallying 14 tackles, and one forced fumble.

Jonas Griffith filled in for Young after he left the Detroit game, playing 23 defensive snaps, and finishing with two tackles on the day. If Young can’t go Sunday, Griffith will likely start in his place according to head coach Vic Fangio. In nine games this season, Griffith has largely played on special teams.

Vic Fangio suggests Jonas Griffith would start alongside Baron Browning if Kenny Young (concussion protocol) can’t play Sunday. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) December 15, 2021

Javonte Williams “Fine” ahead of Bengals Tilt

On Friday, Fangio was asked if Williams had any limitations moving forward with the knee injury suffered against Detroit which kept him out of practice Thursday, to which Fangio responded, “he’s fine.”

The brief but poignant answer is all Denver fans need to hear when it comes to the availability of the exciting rookie running back. Williams is still listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but all indications are that he’ll play against the Bengals.

Williams is coming off a strong game against Detroit, finishing with 73 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while also adding a catch for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Vic Fangio tells reporters that Javonte Williams is fine and will have no limitations on Sunday against the Bengals. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) December 17, 2021

Six More Broncos Questionable for Sunday

Along with Williams, six other Broncos are listed as questionable on Denver’s final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

The only other offensive players to have an injury designation are RB Melvin Gordon III, questionable with thumb and hip injuries, and tackle Bobby Massie, who is questionable with a hip injury.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, CB Nate Hairston (Neck), DE Shelby Harris (Ankle), S Kareem Jackson (Back), and S Caden Sterns (Shoulder/Neck), are all questionable for Week 15.