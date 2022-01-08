What Does The Future Hold For Broncos QB?

The Denver Broncos regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs may seem meaningless in the grand scheme of things. However, it’s one last chance this season for some players to show what they’re capable of on the field.

Perhaps no player has a more significant opportunity than Denver quarterback Drew Lock.

Lock, a second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL draft, has one year remaining on his rookie deal which expires at the end of the 2022 season, per Spotrac.

With the possibility of significant changes on the horizon for the organization, Lock’s role with the Broncos moving forward is yet to be determined.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what could lie ahead for Lock, whether it be a starting job, a spot on the sidelines, or a change of zip code.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Lock Will Return To Being A Backup

Lock being the backup quarterback in Denver heading into next season is the most likely scenario for the three-year pro. Whether he has a shot at the starting job depends on who the Broncos add at the quarterback position this offseason.

If Denver trades for one of the quarterbacks they’ve been rumored to be interested in, such as Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers, Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson, Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan, or Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins, then undoubtedly, Lock would be looking at a backup role.

Suppose the Broncos decide free agency is the better way to go. In that case, a look at the 2022 free-agent quarterbacks shows a group of veterans and journeymen, headlined by Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger, rumored to be retiring at the end of this season.

The free-agent list also includes Washington Football Teams Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chicago Bears Andy Dalton and Nick Foles, Carolina Panthers Cam Newton, Houston Texans Tyrod Taylor, and New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston.

Bringing in any of the names listed above probably gives Lock a realistic chance at competing for the starting job during training camp. Though, Lock has already had opportunities with the Broncos, starting 20 games since 2019. According to Pro Football Reference, Lock has a record of 8-12, with a completion percentage of 59.6 and a touchdown to interception ratio of 25-20.

Broncos Draft a QB; Lock Competes For Starting Job

Signing a quarterback from the underwhelming list of free agents is unlikely to satisfy Bronco Nation, especially considering the poor quarterback play they’ve witnessed since the departure of Peyton Manning.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Broncos have started 11 different players at quarterbacks since 2015, including Trevor Siemian (24), Lock (20), Case Keenum (16), Teddy Bridgewater (14), Joe Flacco (8), Paxton Lynch (4), Brock Osweiler (4), Brandon Allen (3), Jeff Driskel (1), Brett Rypien (1), and Kendall Hinton (1).

If Rodgers and Wilson stay put, which is looking more plausible by the day, Denver may view the price too high for other quarterbacks possibly available through trade. The Broncos might also decide to pass on free-agent quarterbacks, opting instead to improve the position through the draft.

If Denver chooses this path, Lock will enter the 2022 season with a decent chance of winning the starting job. Whether or not that position leads to a long-term future with the Broncos would be a question for another day.

With the possibility of change throughout the coaching staff, the new regime may see Lock differently. Or, he may be a cheap option already in-house that can hold down the fort until whomever they draft is deemed ready to play.

Lock Could Be A Trade Asset

Lock’s $2.2 million cap hit in 2022 ranks 39th among quarterbacks, a pretty reasonable price for a backup quarterback.

The Broncos may be compelled to keep Lock around at that price regardless of what they end up doing on the trade or free-agent markets. However, if they were to trade for a quarterback, Lock could be part of a larger package in a possible deal.

The situation feels similar to the 2021 offseason when Lock was mentioned in trade rumors amidst buzz the Broncos were looking to make a trade to upgrade their quarterback position, which would leave Lock as the odd-man-out.

“Teams have called about Drew Lock because the potential is there,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on a February 25 episode of the Pat McAfee Show. “The Broncos haven’t come close to trading him, and I doubt they will. Lock has the potential, and it’s scary to trade a guy before you see whether he’s going to do it or not.”

Since then, Lock hasn’t had many shots to prove what he can do; he’ll get at least one more crack at it Saturday against the Chiefs.