Seahawks QB Drew Lock Sends Shot at Former Broncos Staff

The Denver Broncos haven’t had a Pro Bowl season from a quarterback since Peyton Manning did it in 2014, which was his third straight season in doing so. Denver’s quarterback position has been volatile as the team has used 10 different quarterbacks since 2016.

So in March, the Broncos dealt two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight Noah Fant to the Seahawks for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With Wilson on board, the Broncos will hope for Pro Bowls to come as well as Super Bowls.

Fast forward to the relatively quiet summer period before Broncos training camp begins, one of the players sent to the Seahawks in the Wilson deal has been in the news.

On July 2, ex-Broncos quarterback Drew Lock received a random attack through social media.

The SportsCenter Twitter account posted a tennis clip. Shortly after, one Seattle Seahawks fan attempted to roast tennis by saying it’s not a sport. In response to the fan’s comment, the official U.S. Open Tennis account tweeted “not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB”.

Two days later, Lock, the man himself, chimed in on the conversation.

The former 2019 second-round pick took the high road, saying “Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the USOpen.”

Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen 🇺🇸😂❤️12s — Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) July 4, 2022

Lock is in the news again, but this time is going on the offensive.

Lock Defends Ex-Bronco

Lock and Fant were the first and second-round picks for the Broncos in the 2019 NFL draft. With both now in Seattle, Lock had something to get off his chest.

Fant totaled 170 catches and 1,905 yards with 10 touchdowns for the Broncos in three seasons. When discussing Fant’s 2022 outlook with Seattle, Lock said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson, that the Broncos could’ve done better with the young tight end’s development.

“I think what’s cool for Noah in this offense is, I think you’re going to get to see a little bit more of just his feel for football in general,” Lock said in June. “His savviness, his whereabouts of bodies around him, how he feels defenses . . . I think we could have maybe pressed the field with him a little bit more in Denver, but he’s going to have the opportunity to do that here, and I know he’s pumped about it.”

Lock was calling out the Broncos and the team’s ex-offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s offense. Fant had an average depth of target of fewer than 7 yards in the last two seasons. Shurmur and the offense mainly had Fant schemed with short routes.

Shortly after the trade went through, Fant echoed Lock’s sentiments on 104.3 The FAN in Denver.

“I feel when I came into the league, that’s what I was drafted to do, right? Get down the field,” Fant said, “make those explosive plays, and kind of be that pass-catching tight end. Over my time in Denver, I felt like that narrative kind of got muddled down a little bit where it was more of a focus of me catching flat balls, or whatever it may be, and then trying to be a shifty guy, an elusive guy and try to break as many tackles as possible to get my yards, whereas, I viewed myself as a downfield threat.”

TE Group Shows Optimism

After trading Fant to Seattle, the Broncos tight end group is headlined by Albert Okwuegbunam.

Last season, Okwuegbunam showed starting quality traits. He caught 33 receptions out of his 40 targets for 330 yards and his PFF receiving grade of 72.5 ranked 14th among tight ends in the NFL.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett reaped praise for Okwuegbnuma’s skills earlier in the offseason.

“He’s going to be a guy that we’re going to slowly develop and we’re very excited to see him work,” Hackett said. “I remember watching the tape. He caught a short pass and just took off for a touchdown. I think it was like a 70-yarder or something like that. It was pretty impressive. [I’m] excited to get the ball in his hands.”

The Broncos’ tight end depth chart is filled with bodies. Third-round pick Greg Dulcich is likely the team’s second tight end with free-agent addition Eric Tomlinson, Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert and undrafted free agents Dylan Parham and Rodney Williams competing for spots.