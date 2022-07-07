Recent Ex-Broncos WR Arrested on Drug & Weapon Charges: Report

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver David Moore was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas on July 4.

According to KXII, Moore was arrested on drug and weapon charges. Moore posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Cooke County Jail, per records.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears in April. Moore is now the third Bears player in the 2022 offseason to be arrested alongside linebacker Matt Adams (misdemeanor gun possession) and wide receiver Byron Pringle (reckless driving).

A 2017 seventh-round pick of the Seahawks, Moore played four seasons in Seattle and racked up 78 catches, 1,163 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in that span. In 2021, Moore signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Carolina Panthers before being released in September.

Moore would have stints with three teams and played in a total of three games last season with the Broncos and Green Bay Packers. The East Central product recorded zero catches in 2021.

Moore joins 2017 third-round pick Brendan Langley as former Broncos to be arrested in the offseason.

In May, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested and held on charges of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer (misdemeanor). Prosecutors dismissed the tampering charge against Jeudy, which should prevent any NFL discipline on the 23-year-old.

Moore’s Short Tenure in Denver

The Broncos were hit with early injury troubles in their wide receiver room last season. A high ankle sprain in a Week 1 game sidelined Jeudy for six weeks. K.J. Hamler then suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3.

Denver relied on Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick as the team’s top two receivers with returner Diontae Spencer and Kendall Hinton getting increased roles.

After the injury to Hamler, the Broncos went ahead and signed Moore off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Then-quarterback Teddy Bridgewater spoke highly of Moore’s talent.

“With David, I’ve seen him throughout the course of his career a little,” Bridgewater said. “I think he had [six] touchdowns last year. All those guys, they’re going to bring their ‘A’ game, and that’s what we expect from them.”

Moore appeared in two games for the Broncos and was targeted twice across 23 offensive snaps. He was projected to operate as a deep threat following the loss of Hamler.

Denver would eventually sign John Brown and elevate the speedster to the active roster in Week 6. A week later, Moore was released by the team after two less-than-desirable performances.

Veteran Gives Back to Community

On a lighter note, Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell has teamed up with the Broncos and the NFL Foundation and together have donated $20,000 to the Sun Valley Youth Center to back youth mentorship and provide access to after-school sports.