Ex-Broncos Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement

It was announced, via the Denver Broncos Twitter account, that veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe announced his retirement after 10 seasons in the NFL. The Broncos also revealed that they signed Wolfe to a one-day contract, completing his career in Denver.

“After 🔟 seasons in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game. Time for a new beginning.” #ThankYouDWolfe x @Derek_Wolfe95 pic.twitter.com/qeCyOrKLw7 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 29, 2022

Wolfe, 31, was a second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2012 NFL draft. He posted 33 sacks during his eight seasons in Denver and was a Super Bowl 50 champion.

After his stint in Denver, Wolfe would sign with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2020 NFL season where he’d play in 14 games. He would sign a three-year, $12 million contract with the Ravens in March of 2021, but wouldn’t play a single down after suffering a season-ending hip injury in October.

He’s hanging it up after appearing in 122 NFL career games (with 116 starts).

During that span, he has been credited with 350 tackles (225 solo), with 52 tackles for loss, 34 sacks, 81 quarterback hits, 17 passes defensed, one interception and three fumble recoveries, according to Pro Football Reference.

Wolfe’s Impact in Denver

Wolfe started at least 11 games in all eight seasons he played in Denver.

Other than his 77 quarterback hits, Wolfe is remembered for his sack celebration of throwing his arms down to his side and yelling up at the Broncos fans at Empower Field at Mile High.

During Wolfe’s time, he had a bond with star Von Miller as both were a tactical tandem on the left side of the defense. In a 2019 interview, Miller described Wolfe as his brother both on and off the football field.

“When he got drafted and came in, we just hit it off from Day 1,” Miller said. “We were really brothers. We’ve been up, we’ve had our battles, we’ve been in every single situation that can try our brotherhood and we’ve come out on top.”

While Miller recorded two and a half sacks and won Super Bowl MVP in 2015, Wolfe secured a sack as well against the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately, Wolfe would miss the last four games of his Broncos career with a dislocated elbow in 2018.

But no matter what, Wolfe will forever be remembered as a Super Bowl champion.