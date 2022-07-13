Ex-Broncos TE Announces Retirement at Age 29

An ex-Denver Broncos player decided to hang up his cleats on July 12.

Former Broncos tight end Matt LaCosse announced his retirement from professional football. The 29-year-old posted a long Instagram post on his sudden decision.

“Since I was a kid, I always dreamed of being a professional athlete,” LaCosse wrote. “It started off with me just wanting to be like my dad, and it turned into something I wanted to dedicate my life to. There were countless up and downs, but the people above were always there to help me. I truly got to live out my dream.”

LaCosse also informed his fans on Twitter.

LaCosse’s Career

LaCosse, a native of Naperville, Illinois, went to college at the University of Illinois. He began his career undrafted in 2015 and signed with the New York Giants. He played two games as a rookie and missed the entire 2016 season due to a knee injury.

After three seasons with the Giants, he was signed on to the Broncos practice squad in December of 2017.

LaCosse saw his playing time increase in 2018, recording 24 receptions for 250 yards and one touchdown when he played in 15 games, starting five contests.

He wouldn’t receive a contract from the Broncos in the following season and signed with the New England Patriots. LaCosse appeared in 11 games for New England and started eight of them. In what would be Lacosse’s last season recording NFL statistics, the Illinois product posted 13 receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

LaCosse opted out of the 2020 season due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. He returned to play for the Patriots in 2021 only to play just one game and most of the season on the practice squad.

The 29-year-old leaves the game with 34 games and catching 40 receptions for 403 yards and two touchdowns under his belt.

Training Camp Arrives Soon

Get ready Broncos fans and those who live in the Denver area. Broncos training camp returns in two weeks at UCHealth Training Center on July 27. Players will report to the team’s facility on July 16.

Denver will have 14 practices open to fans this summer. The Broncos will be having a special “Training Camp: Back Together Saturday” event at the July 30 practice.

The team will hold a joint practice on August 11 with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their home preseason matchup on August 13. They will take on the Buffalo Bills the following week in New York and will then head back to Empower at Mile High for the final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Throughout training camp, preseason, and of course, the regular season, Broncos fans will get to watch new addition quarterback Russell Wilson square off against his former team in the season opener in Seattle.

Due to the fire-power that Wilson brings, the Broncos have five prime-time games scheduled for 2022, including two more nationally-televised games in London and one on Christmas Day.

You can’t forget about the defense either. The addition of pass-rusher Randy Gregory can help a defense with various contributors including second-year corner Patrick Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons and a potential full-season from Bradley Chubb.

It’s shaping up to be an explosive season for the Broncos, who are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015 when they won Super Bowl 50.