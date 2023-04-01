‘The Hope’ is That Former Broncos RB Can Parlay XFL Stint Into NFL Deal

Former Denver running back Phillip Lindsay, who played for his hometown Broncos from 2018-2020 before short tenures with the Texans, Dolphins, and Colts, will be playing in the XFL for the Seattle Sea Dragons — with the hopes of parlaying the spring league stint into an NFL contract, per Mile High Huddle’s Chad Jensen.

“Things haven’t gone swimmingly for ‘The Colorado Kid’ since he departed Denver,” Jensen wrote. “With the news on Saturday that Lindsay has signed with a new pro team outside of the NFL, the hope is that he can do enough to garner a contract in time for the 2023 season.”

Jensen explained why Lindsay, who played three years in Denver with the Broncos having a losing season in each, is such a fan favorite among the Mile High faithful.

“Although he hasn’t suited up for the Denver Broncos since 2020, he remains a fan favorite for multiple reasons, not the least of which is his Colorado roots,” Jensen wrote. “Born and raised in Denver, Lindsay went on to play his college ball at the University of Colorado in Boulder, and joined the Broncos as a college free agent in 2018.”

Phillip Lindsay ‘Defied the Odds’ With the Broncos

Lindsay went undrafted in 2018 but ended up as a Pro Bowler his rookie season after amassing 1,037 rushing yards and 10 all-purpose touchdowns with the Broncos. As Jensen put it, Lindsay “defied the odds” his first season in Denver.

“Lindsay defied the odds by not only catching on with an NFL team as an undrafted rookie, but by going on to rush for 1,000-plus yards and earning a Pro Bowl nod,” Jensen said. “It was unprecedented production from a player who didn’t hear his name called on draft day.”

Jensen then explained what went wrong for Lindsay that led to his exodus from Denver following the 2020 season.

“With the front office throwing down the gauntlet, Lindsay worked to maintain a starting role in the offense but still had to split carries with (Melvin) Gordon,” Jensen prefaced before saying, “Then, the injury bug jumped up and bit Lindsay and he spent much of the 2020 season injured. That next offseason, the Broncos tagged him as a restricted free agent, but it was at the lowest level. Being dissatisfied with the lowball tag, Lindsay requested that Denver rescind its RFA tender and allow him to negotiate freely with NFL teams.”

Phillip Lindsay to ‘Put Fresh Tape Out’ For NFL Teams

Lindsay has rushed for under 250 yards in both 2021 and 2022, getting just 103 touches during the past two seasons. As CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan put it, Lindsay is set to provide NFL teams “fresh tape” following two seasons in which a toe issue slowed him down.

“This stint in the XFL should allow Lindsay to put fresh tape out there for prospective NFL teams, which would hopefully lead to him latching on with a club heading into training camp later this summer,” Sullivan wrote. “Lindsay joins a Sea Dragons team that is second in the XFL in rushing and owns a 5-2 overall record, which is second in the XFL North standings behind the undefeated D.C. Defenders.”

Sullivan said that Lindsay has shown the ability to be a “capable piece to a backfield” in his five-year NFL career.