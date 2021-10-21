Former Denver QB to Start Against Broncos

When the Denver Broncos march into FirstEnergy Stadium for its October 21 tilt against the Cleveland Browns, it’ll be against an old friend turned foe.

Case Keenum, the journeyman quarterback who started all 16 games for the Broncos (3-3) in 2018, winning just six games, will look to haunt his former team in a Week 7 primetime affair.

Keenum will lead the similarly-struggling Browns (3-3) instead of starter Baker Mayfield, after the latter suffered a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, against the Arizona Cardinals, October 17. Mayfield was a limited participant in the Browns’ October 18 practice and was officially ruled out the following day.

If not Thursday, When?

The stars are all lined up for the Broncos, as they finally face a squad that may be more banged up than they are. Cleveland will be without its franchise quarterback — a guy who hadn’t missed a start since taking over the Browns’ lead role in Week 3 of the 2018 season. Mayfield’s 51 consecutive regular-season starts was the fourth-longest active streak among quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, this will be Keenum’s first start since 2019, when the veteran made eight starts for the Washington Football Team.