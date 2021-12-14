Sprained Thumb Not Expected to Keep Melvin Gordon Out; Javonte Williams Waits His Turn

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon sprained his thumb in Week 14’s 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon, “RB Melvin Gordon suffered a sprained thumb in Sunday’s game, source said, but it doesn’t figure to limit his playing time going forward.”

#Broncos RB Melvin Gordon suffered a sprained thumb in Sunday’s game, source said, but it doesn’t figure to limit his playing time going forward. Gordon returned to the game yesterday and ran for 111 yards. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2021

The injury briefly forced Gordon out of Sunday’s game against the Lions; he was considered questionable to return. However, Gordon would return before the first quarter ended, scoring the Broncos’ second touchdown of the game. Gordon would find the endzone once more in the third quarter, eventually finishing with 111 yards, and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

Gordon Listed as ‘Questionable’ Heading into Lions Game; Still Split Snaps With Williams

After a hip injury caused Gordon to miss Week 13, he returned to practice the following week but was listed as questionable heading into Week 14’s matchup against Detroit. Despite the injury designation, and the sprained thumb suffered in-game against the Lions Gordon and backfield mate Javonte Williams split the offensive snaps.

Gordon finished with 34 snaps to Williams’ 33, however, the former saw more carries overall, 24 to 15. Also, after exiting the game briefly with a thumb injury, Gordon returned and out-paced Williams in carries 19-9 the rest of the way.

The numbers are especially telling after Williams’ Week 13 performance. With Gordon out, Williams made his first start of the season, carrying the ball 24 times, his most carries in a game all season, and finishing with 104 yards on the ground. Seeing 78 percent of the snaps in Week 13, Williams also added six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in a 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gordon praised Williams’ performance against the Chiefs.

“He balled out, he carried the team on his back,” Gordon said. “I don’t think there was any question, could he carry the load, we all know that he’s just type of runner. He’s going to be special, he’s going to be here for a long time, he’s going to be a Bronco for a while.”





Even With Williams’ Emergence, Gordon Hopes to be Back With Broncos Next Season

While the backfield duo of Gordon and Williams has proven effective at times this season, many of the Bronco’s faithful would like to see Williams take a more prominent role.

For the majority of the season, the Broncos seemed content with Williams being the second option behind Gordon. However, with Williams routinely seeing less than 50 percent of the offensive snaps this season, he’s already eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards, while showing he’s a threat on the ground and in the passing game.

Also, when given more of the offensive load, Williams made Broncos history in Week 13 becoming the first Denver rookie to finish with 100 or more rushing yards and 75 or more receiving yards in a game.

Javonte Williams is the first rookie in @Broncos franchise history to have 100+ rush yards and more than 75 rec yards in a single game#SundayNightFootball — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 6, 2021

In Week 13 Williams saw 60 offensive snaps, by far the most for him all season. However, when Gordon returned to the lineup in Week 14, Williams’ snap count went back near it’s season average.

Though the team seems reluctant to hand over the number one running back duties to Williams, it looks like a foregone conclusion that will happen sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, Gordon understands the situation but wants to remain in Denver moving forward despite being on the final year of a two year, $16 million contract he signed before the 2020 season.

“I’d love to be here. I want to be here,” Gordon said when asked if he thinks about his contract status. “I don’t think many people want me here. As far as the fans, I’ve been seeing a lot of stuff. I understand I get it, but I love it here.”