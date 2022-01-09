Rumor: List of Five Broncos HC Candidates Emerge After Fangio Firing

The Denver Broncos decided to move on from head coach Vic Fangio, firing him Sunday after three seasons at the helm.

Speculation over the Broncos’ head coaching situation has swirled for weeks, but now with Fangio out the door, Denver can accelerate their search and begin to interview potential replacements.

KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright speculated that several candidates could be brought in for interviews in Denver, including Dan Quinn, Leslie Frazier, Nathaniel Hackett, Byron Leftwich, and Jonathan Gannon.

Quinn and Frazier Bring Past HC Experience

Quinn and Frazier fit the bill if the Broncos fancy a coach with previous NFL head coaching experience as their next headman.

After two seasons as defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks, Quinn served as Atlanta Falcons head coach for six seasons, leading them to Super Bowl LI in 2017.

This season, Quinn took over as defensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys, who finished the regular season with a 12-5 mark, tops in the NFC East. Quinn’s defense ranks first in the NFL in takeaways (34), and despite sitting 19th in yards allowed, rank in the top 10 in touchdowns against, both through the air and on the ground.

Earlier this season, Quinn was a name being discussed as the next Broncos’ head coach.

Frazier, head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to 2013, is in his fifth season as defensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills. This season under Frazier, Buffalo’s defense ranks first in yards allowed (2,766), second in points allowed (279), and third in takeaways (30).

Frazier has an extensive NFL coaching resume, including time as defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals before holding the same position in Minnesota for three seasons before becoming head coach.

A player on the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl team, Frazier’s name has come up linked to the Bears head coach opening while even being endorsed by legendary coach Tony Dungy.

In 2009, Frazier interviewed for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy, ultimately filled by New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Hackett, Leftwich Have Experience Working With Hall of Fame QBs

Hackett and Leftwich coordinate offenses led by two quarterbacks who will one day be enshrined in Canton, which hasn’t hurt their chances of landing an NFL head coaching gig.

In his third season as offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers, Hackett has already been rumored for the Broncos’ job. The rumor added that Hackett’s hiring might entice MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to join him in Denver.

Under Hackett, the Packers’ offense is the best in the NFL at taking care of the ball, boasting the fewest giveaways in the NFL with just 10, good enough for the best turnover differential in the league, according to footballdb.com.

Along with his experience running the Green Bay offense, Hackett has spent time as offensive coordinator with Buffalo (2013-2014) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2018).

Leftwich, a former NFL quarterback, has thrived as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, working with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.

Now in his third season as offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay, Leftwich, and the Buccaneers rank first in the NFL in passing yards (4,905), touchdowns (40), and third in both total yards (6,492) and points (470), according to Pro Football Reference.

Brady .endorsed Leftwich for a head coaching job in the NFL when Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud asked earlier this season.

“I’ve been around a lot of great coaches over the years, you know it’s just a matter of time for different guys, and different opportunities come up,” Brady said. “Byron [Leftwich] has been amazing for me to work with; I. know he’ll have a lot of opportunities. He’ll do a great job.”

“Byron (Leftwich) has been amazing for me to work with…” Tom Brady said of OC Byron Leftwich, who will interview to the Jags HC job. Brady believes Leftwich will get his opportunities to be a HC in the future. pic.twitter.com/X0b7KSmizT — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 30, 2021

Eagles’ Defense Has Improved Under Gannon

In just his first season as a defensive coordinator at the NFL level, Gannon’s defense recovered from a sluggish start to the 2021 season, helping the Philadelphia Eagles turn around a 3-6 start to a wildcard playoff berth.

At just 38 years old, Gannon has 14 years of NFL experience as a coach and a scout. Gannon also comes from a successful coaching tree, having worked in various roles under Frank Reich, Mike Zimmer, Steve Spagnuolo, Bobby Petrino, and Mike Munchak.

Over the seasons’ first seven weeks, Gannon’s defense allowed an average of 26 points per game; discounting Week18 against the Cowboys, which saw the Eagles rest most of their players, the Philadelphia’s defense has allowed an average of just 16 points per game since Week 9.