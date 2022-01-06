2 Broncos Are Selected to NFL.com’s All-Rookie Team

NFL.com officially released their All-Rookie Team on Tuesday, December 28, and it included two Denver Broncos: Running back Javonte Williams and cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

The Broncos selected Williams in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, and he has already exceeded expectations in his rookie year. Williams was selected to the All-Rookie Team alongside Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Statistically, Williams has easily been the most impressive rookie running back this season. He is currently third among rookies in rushing yards with 827. Harris leads all rookie running backs with 1,172 rushing yards, but Williams has been much more efficient, averaging 0.5 more yards per carry than Harris.

In fact, Williams’s 4.5 yards per carry is tied for second among rookie running backs (minimum 50 attempts) and is 13th among NFL running backs behind only Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, Miles Sanders, Tony Pollard, Chase Edmonds, Damien Harris, Elijah Mitchell, Aaron Jones, James Robinson, Dalvin Cook, Devin Singletary, and Darrell Henderson.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Javonte Williams Has Been the Best Running Back After Contact in the League This Season

Williams’s physical running style has been difficult for defenses to contain. This season, Williams can be seen routinely running over and dragging defenders.

Javonte Williams is a BOSS. That’s all. 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Xly8rn6kOG — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 19, 2021

Williams has been the best running back after contact in the NFL this season. According to Pro Football Reference, he is leading the league in both broken tackles (31) and rush attempts per broken tackle (6.2).

He is also ninth in the entire NFL in yards after contact trailing Jonathan Taylor, Najee Harris, Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Elijah Mitchell, and Damien Harris.

Patrick Surtain II Has Played at an Elite Level

When the Broncos selected Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they had high expectations for the cornerback, and he has lived up to them. Like Williams, Surtain has stood out as an elite player at his position, this season.

Gil Brandt of NFL.com spoke highly of Surtain, when selecting him to the All-Rookie Team: “Like Parsons, Surtain earned his spot here not just by outplaying other rookies but by standing out among veterans.”

This season, Surtain has four interceptions, which is leading the rookie class. He is also one of only three rookies, who have an interception return for a touchdown this season (along with Elijah Molden and Brandin Echols). His statistics also illustrate how great he has been in pass coverage. When targeted, Surtain has only allowed a completion percentage of 51.0% (10th best in the NFL) and a quarterback rating of 61.3 (11th best in the NFL).

Surtain had a statement game in Week 15 against rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Pro Football Focus, Surtain was primarily matched up in coverage with Chase 10 times, but Chase was not targeted. For the game, Surtain only gave up two receptions for 21 yards, which is impressive considering the Bengals are seventh in the NFL in passing yards.

This offseason, Denver’s front office will have many difficult decisions to make, as they try to rebuild the roster back into a contender. Luckily, they already have two franchise cornerstones in Williams and Surtain.