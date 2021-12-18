Justin Simmons Addresses Broncos Fans in Midst of Playoff Push

The Denver Broncos haven’t reached the NFL playoffs since winning the 2016 Super Bowl.

It’s their longest playoff drought since failing to qualify for five-straight seasons from 2006 to 2010. To make matters worse, the Broncos have finished with a losing record in each of the past four seasons.

However, through 13 games the 2021 Broncos have a real shot at breaking both of those dubious streaks. The Broncos head into a big Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals sporting a 7-6 record and remain very much alive in the AFC Wild Card hunt.

While the players are focused on the games ahead, they’re also aware of how hungry their fanbase is to see them return to the playoffs.

Safety Justin Simmons Believes Fans Deserve a Playoff Berth

Broncos safety Justin Simmons spoke on a number of topics during his December 17 media availability. From communication between his defensive mates to the dangers the Bengals and Joe Burrow pose this week. Just your average football stuff.

Though, when asked about the playoffs, the six-year veteran didn’t mince words.

“I want to be part of the guys that get back there, and not the guys that are just continuing the slope of not being there,” Simmons said. “So, selfishly of course you know I want to experience that and I want to win.”

Simmons was drafted in the third round of the NFL draft in 2016, right after the Broncos capped off five-straight playoff appearances with a Lombardi Trophy. Having never experienced the postseason in the NFL for himself, Simmons understands the fanbase’s frustration over missing them the past five seasons.

“I want to make sure we give back to the fans and Broncos Country in general because they deserve it,” Simmons said.

Simmons Has Talked the Talk, Walked the Walk for Broncos

Over his six seasons in Denver, Justin Simmons has become a mainstay in the Broncos’ secondary, emerged as one of the team’s leaders, while also embracing the community.

In 2020, Simmons had his best season as a pro, leading the team in interceptions (5) and tackles (77). Finally starting to see recognition for his on-field play, Simmons was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2020.

Following his breakout campaign, and after being franchise-tagged two seasons in a row, the Broncos rewarded Simmons with a four-year $61 million contract last offseason. At the time, the deal made Simmons the highest-paid safety in the league, though his deal has since been surpassed by Minnesota Viking Harrison Smith and Seattle Seahawk Jamal Adams.

This season, Simmons is on pace to play 100% of the defensive snaps for the Broncos for the fourth-straight season. Also, his numbers are on-par with stats put up from last year when he was named a Pro Bowler.

Heading into Week 15, Simmons is second on the team in tackles with 49, just two behind team-leader and fellow safety, Kareem Jackson. In an emotional Week 14 win over the Lions, Simmons recorded his fifth interception of the season, equaling a career-high.