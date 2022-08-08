LOOK: Brandon McManus Dressed Up As Ref

During Monday’s training camp practice for the Denver Broncos, one player stood out more than others. That player was kicker Brandon McManus.

Wearing his bright neon orange shoes, it was clear McManus was going to have an off-day kicking. So, what does that mean?

McManus will help in drills by throwing the footballs to wide receivers along with quarterbacks and other assistant coaches. It’s fair to say, McManus should be able to play emergency quarterback if needed.

After throwing a few passes, McManus left the practice field and came back moments later dressed up as a referee.

It’s good to be the longest-tenured player 🦓 pic.twitter.com/FbPk4CuAPC — Rachel Vigil (@heyrachelvigil) August 8, 2022

Here we have @thekidmcmanus refereeing today’s proceedings. Looks like a young Saul Goodman out there. @Broncos pic.twitter.com/vfFvOt61ii — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) August 8, 2022

The longest tenured Bronco told the media that this is his third season dressing up as a referee.

While doing a radio interview today with former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley and host Zach Bye of 104.3 The Fan, McManus was asked why he does this bit. “The first time was with Vic [Fangio] and there was no referees out here and I thought it would be funny if I comeback, don’t tell anybody and a flag comes flying out. Everyone’s looking like what the heck, no one knew I was out there yet, and Vic stares me down like no other.”

McManus added that he did get a smile from his former head coach.

Last training camp, referees were allowed back out practices during camp because the COVID-19 rules in the NFL slowed down. With the one of the refs missing, that didn’t stop the Super Bowl 50 champion from having some fun.

McManus dressed up once again like a zebra and told the refs that he just got off the plane. “They’re over here trying to position me. They thought I was a real official,” McManus said.

During today’s practice, Denver’s defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero called out McManus saying he was calling the game one sided. Even with a pass interference call during team drills, the regular official threw his flag followed by McManus launching up his own penalty flag.

McManus also mentioned when talking to the media that he was the only ref with the official NFL shield on his uniform because the other referees are from the college level.

The only remaining member of the Super Bowl 50 roster gave a shout out to the equipment team for getting him the uniform, but said they lost his Ed Hochuli shirt.

McManus Not Allowed To Kick Out Of Endzone

Denver’s special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes mentioned today that he needs more time to evaluate his players on special teams. “Dallas is coming in on Thursday, correct? We have a preseason game on Saturday. We don’t have a lot of time to prepare and get ready.” Stukes continued, “This week right here is very valuable and important for our guys to focus and stress with detail.”

To get more reps for his players, Stukes also explained that he doesn’t want McManus kicking the ball out of the endzone during Saturday’s preseason game.

“We need to evaluate these guys with pads on to see if they’re physical. So yes, we’ll kick the ball in the corner.”

New Era Begins In Denver

Things will be different tomorrow for the Broncos franchise. The NFL owners will cast their vote in Minneapolis to give their approval of Rob Walton officially becoming the next owner of the Broncos.

Walton, 77, his daughter Carrie and husband Greg Penner are the main partners of the new ownership group. The team is being sold for a sports record $4.6 billion. The Penners will end up doing the day-to-day work while Walton remains the controlling owner.

There needs to be 24 “yes” votes from the owners to finalize the sale. Per source, the Broncos do get a vote.

The Broncos will now have the richest ownership group in the NFL.