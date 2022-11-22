Melvin Gordon Takes Shot at Broncos Fans After Being Cut

Just a day after being released by the Denver Broncos, running back Melvin Gordon went to social media to take a shot at Broncos fans.

In his recent Instagram story, Gordon posted a picture of himself driving the white Ford Bronco that was carrying O.J. Simpson across the 91 freeway in California in a police chase back in 1994.

Melvin Gordon’s Instagram story 😂 pic.twitter.com/TRMdaOm5kp — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) November 22, 2022

In the caption of the picture, Gordon also wrote, “Hahaha boy y’all fans was hell lmfaooo. Thank y’all too broncos country. Let’s at least laugh on the way out.”

Gordon also posted a picture on his Instagram of him hugging cornerback Patrick Surtain ll with the caption saying, “Can’t say it’s been the easiest 3 years. But thank you anyway Broncos for helping me continue my dream.”

This comes after Gordon argued with Broncos fans on social media over the past three seasons because of his fumbling issues that occurred in crucial parts of games.

In an interview back in April of 2021, Gordon talked about how difficult his previous season was because of the fans.

“It was probably one of my most difficult seasons. I am not going to lie. Just ’cause a lot of fans and a lot of people weren’t too happy with me coming in and Phil (Phillip Lindsay) wanting to get paid and everything like that.” Gordon added, “It was tough, man, because I felt like a lot of people didn’t accept me.”

Gordon Had Fumbling Issues

So far this season, the former Wisconsin Badger fumbled the ball a total of five times and it was the timing of the fumbles that made the situation worse.

On opening night, Gordon fumbled against the Seattle Seahawks near the goal line while trying to score on fourth-down. Gordon then fumbled twice against the San Francisco 49ers in which Denver recovered both times and then he fumbled on his first carry in Las Vegas when the Broncos were closing in on field goal range. During that game, the Raiders returned his fumble back for a touchdown making it a nine-point swing.

Of his last seven fumbles with the Broncos, three of them have been returned for a touchdown from the opposing team.

Even in the passing game, Gordon has struggled catching the ball. While with the Broncos, Gordon has averaged three drops per season.

Gordon became a liability for Denver and it took them 11 weeks of this season to realize that he shouldn’t be carrying the ball for them moving forward.

The former Pro Bowl running back has had a history for fumbling the football in his career. In his five years with the Los Angeles Chargers, Gordon fumbled a total of 14 times.

During his 41 games with the Broncos, Gordon put the ball on the ground 12 times and nine of those fumbles were recovered by the opposing team.

Broncos RB Room as it Stands Today

Running back Latavius Murray will be the lead back for the Broncos moving forward after the release of Gordon.

Murray leads the team with 209 yards in just five games and leads the team with three rushing touchdowns.

The Broncos will also activate Marlon Mack off their practice squad after Denver claimed him off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. Denver acquired Mack back in October to add some depth after the Broncos lost running back Mike Boone to an ankle injury.

Boone is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 13.

The Broncos were recently hit by the injury bug with Chase Edmonds suffering a high ankle sprain against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Edmonds will be out a few weeks.

Due to Edmonds’ injury, Denver will also call up Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad to play as the No. 3 running back against the Carolina Panthers this week.