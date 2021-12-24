Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 MVP Gets First Sack With New Team

After playing parts of 10 seasons with the Denver Broncos, the team announced on November 2 that Super Bowl L MVP Von Miller had been traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Through his first four games with the Los Angeles, Miller had eight tackles, four for loss, but no sacks. However, in his fifth game as a Ram, on December 21, Miller registered the first sack of his career donning something other than a Broncos uniform.

In the second quarter of the Rams’ 20-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Miller wrapped up quarterback Russell Wilson.

Miller’s 111.5 career sack bumps him up to 35th all-time in sacks, passing Dallas Cowboys hall of famer Randy White, per Pro Football Reference.

A UFA in 2020, Miller Plans to Play Another ‘5 to 7 Years’

In July 2015, Miller signed a 6-year, $114.1 million contract with the Broncos, making Miller an unrestricted free agent in 2022 via Spotrac.

While Miller will be free to sign anywhere, SI.com’s Albert Breer reported on November 1 that the Rams would attempt to keep the future Hall of Famer beyond the 2021 season.

“The Rams will try to keep him past this year, I’m told,” Breer wrote.

Also, Breer said that Denver was careful about handling the Miller trade, making sure the all-time great Bronco was happy with his landing spot.

“[Miller] was pretty stunned but liked the destination,” wrote Breer. “The Broncos were never going to send him to a team that wasn’t a serious contender, and they figured he’d like the idea of the Rams since he spends time in the offseason in LA.”

Miller will be 33 next season but has no plans on retiring anytime soon.

In August, Miller had a son, who he claims will be a quarterback one day.

“Eight pounds, 13 ounces, 20 and a half inches – he’s going to be a quarterback for sure,” Miller said during an August 19 press conference. “He’s going to be a quarterback and play golf.”

Ultimately, Miller’s son is a big part of the motivation to keep playing, as he told Mike Klis of 9News in Denver on July 11.

“I definitely want him to be able to see me play,” Miller told Klis. “That’s going to take about five to seven years.”

If Miller decides to stay in LA, he’ll take on the Broncos for the first time next season. The Rams are scheduled to take on the Broncos in Los Angeles in 2022, but a return trip to Denver for Miller wouldn’t be in the cards until 2026, according to fbschedules.com.

Miller’s Legacy in Denver

No matter where Miller lands in 2022, his legacy in Denver is already cemented.

Drafted 2nd overall in the 2011 draft out of Texas A&M, Miller played 142 games as a Bronco, finishing his time in Denver as the all-time franchise leader, per Pro Football Focus, in sacks (110.5), tackles for loss (142), and forced fumbles (26).

The Super Bowl L MVP made the Pro Bowl eight times while being named an All-Pro three times with Denver.

While Miller may be remembered most for his play on the field, his legacy within the Denver community has also been worthy of the same hall of fame praise.

Whether it was working with countless local charities, as the Denver Broncos highlighted, or the work of his charity, Von’s Vision, Miller has always given back to the area.

Von’s Vision, founded by Miller in 2012, “provides low-income students with eye care and fashionable corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life,” per the program’s mission statement.

In 2019, The Broncos announced Miller had been awarded the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports.

During his acceptance speech, Miller talked about how Von’s Vision got its start, partly inspired by former Broncos teammate Tim Tebow along with his own history of wearing contacts and eyeglasses.

“I started Von’s Vision in 2012 after a year of trying to figure out what I wanted to do,” Miller said via the Denver Broncos YouTube page. “I had a great teammate in Tim Tebow; I saw some of the work he was doing in Denver and all around the world. I saw the work he did, and I just didn’t want to start a football camp, do the typical stuff that athletes do; I wanted to create a foundation with my fingerprints on it.”

“I was sitting back signing autographs one day, took my glasses off, wiped my face,” Miller continued. “I was talking to my agent at this time, and I said, ‘I’m going to start Von’s Vision;’ contacts, glasses, eye exams, LASIK surgery, pretty much everything that has to do with eyes, and give it back to underprivileged kids; the rest is history.”