Multiple Fights Break Out at ‘Chippy’ Broncos-Cowboys Practice [WATCH]

Denver, Colorado — The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys at UC Health Training Center for their one and only joint practice. With the media doubling in size and the fans reaching full capacity, everyone got to see a practice they’ll never forget.

It was fight after fight from the Denver defense and the Dallas offense. The Broncos defense was chirping the entire time and quite frankly, they never stopped.

Things got going when Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb put a big hit on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Bradley Chubb with the hit stick on Zeke Elliott 💪pic.twitter.com/yHorLAfdN3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2022

Moments later Denver’s other outside linebacker Malik Reed got into it, throwing a Cowboys player down to the ground.

During team drills, even Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele got into it with the Broncos.

Cowboys Terence Steele AGAIN getting physical in another fight after the play with the Broncos and even ex-Cowboy Randy Gregory doing some jawing as well 👀…#CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/l2URwSo5JC — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) August 11, 2022

At one point there was a scuffle and former Cowboy pass rusher Randy Gregory was in the middle of things, talking a little trash against his former team.

A Dallas helmet was also thrown across the field and it rolled a good ten yards next to the Denver sideline.

Moments later Denver’s defensive end Marquiss Spencer was getting chirped by another offensive lineman for the Cowboys and Spencer decided to throw two punches that struck the Dallas lineman. In the video below, you can’t see the punches being thrown, but you could see Spencer (#51) being held back.

You can’t see the punches thrown by Marquiss Spencer but you can see him being held back. #Broncos pic.twitter.com/AsMGtSojZ6 — Kevin Kissner (@KissnerRadio) August 11, 2022

After practice, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addressed the fighting that went on during today’s practice. “Obviously when you come out here and you’re on the road playing in somebody else’s environment, things can get chippy as you saw.” Prescott added, “Tensions are high, emotions are high, and first time going against somebody else.”

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson said, “You have 11 guys out here competing at the highest level. I’m sure every guy out here has an ego when they approach their job.” Jackson continued, “It’s football, it can get a little chippy at times.”

Blast From Past

It was unclear if there would be fights in today’s practice, but you have to also remember that there could’ve been some bad blood dating back to last season when Denver embarrassed Dallas in their own stadium.

In week nine of last season, the Broncos entered their game against Dallas as 10-point underdogs. The outcome didn’t turn out like that.

Vic Fangio’s defense shut out Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense through the first three quarters. Dallas would score 16 points in the 4th quarter, but would still lose the game 30-16.

This wasn’t the first time that the two teams have gotten into a training camp fight.

In 2008, Dallas traveled to Denver and things got heated then as well. The fight was caught on HBO’s Hard Knocks and it turned into a brawl that included nearly every player from both teams.

Final Camp Observations

Today was the final training camp practice for the Broncos and the team dominated the Cowboys not just in the fights, but on the field during reps.

Russell Wilson by far had his best day of practice and showed what everyone is used to seeing from his days in Seattle. Wilson threw multiple touchdowns against the Cowboys’ first-team defense.

The Denver defense has a chance to be the best defense we’ve seen in the Mile High City since 2015. Not only are the players talking a lot of trash, they’re backing it up with their play.

WR Montrell Washington earned his roll onto the 53-man roster. Every time you look up you see #12 running wide open down the field or making a tough catch. Washington will not only make the team as a wide receiver, but he’ll likely be the team’s kick and punt returner as well.

Broncos still need more help at the tight end position. Albert Okwuegbunam has not been as dominant as he needs to be in this offense so far. His blocking skills haven’t been to par and rookie Greg Dulcich has been dealing with a hamstring injury most of camp.

Broncos will host the Cowboys Saturday night for their first preseason game. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Eastern time