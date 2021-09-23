Newest Broncos Savior Getting Rave Reviews

Coaches on all levels like to say that winning cures all ills. The same can be said about perception, particularly when it pertains to a player like Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who has been written off or cast aside numerous times — only to see his career resurrect to the point where he’s now considered a key cog.

Such is the benefit of being Bridgewater, these days, as it seems the seventh-year veteran can’t seem to do any wrong in the public eye.

Steady Teddy

The 180-degree turn of the national narrative on Bridgewater has been striking, considering a large portion of Broncos Country was rooting for teammate Drew Lock to win the highly contested — and close — quarterback competition. But when Lock was beaten out for the starting job in late August 2021, many actually started to ask aloud whether the Missouri product’s time was up in the Rocky Mountains.

The flip-side, however, has featured nothing but effusive praise for Bridgewater. And none other than Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd has been bullish on how far the signal caller can carry the Broncos.

Cowherd noted on his September 20 broadcast that the veteran quarterback, who is second in the league in completion percentage (77.1%), doesn’t turn over the ball (zero turnovers), and “never misses a layup.” Bridgewater also sports the league’s second-best QBR at 83.3 (a maximum rating of 100), even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes (79.4). The host added that Denver is “a top-10 roster in the league, now that they have a grown-up [at quarterback] running it.”

That last note was a shot at Lock, of whom Cowherd has never really been a fan.

Unnecessary pot-shots aside, Cowherd has a point when it comes to the steadying influence that Bridgewater provides the young Broncos offense. Denver has the seventh-youngest roster in the league, with the average age just under 25 years of age. The Broncos are going to need Steady Teddy, because despite their 2-0 start, there is likely some apprehension within Broncos Country, due to injuries to key players.

Wideout Jerry Jeudy will be out a considerable amount of time, but it’s been the defense that’s been hit the hardest. Denver has lost three starters to injury — all being placed either on short-term IR (minimum of three weeks), or season-ending IR. Thankfully, general manager George Paton has stockpiled the roster efficiently enough to weather the storm. But in the time being, the offense will need to pick a considerable amount of slack.

One guy who absolutely believes in the power of Bridgewater is outside linebacker Von Miller. The future Hall of Famer just might be the president of the quarterback’s fan club, as he was caught on mic comparing Bridgewater to a certain Broncos legend.

"I haven't felt that in a while – since 18 was here man." Von Miller showed some love to Teddy Bridgewater on the sideline 🧡 (via broncos/TT) pic.twitter.com/PrVeLUm6YF — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 14, 2021

The guy known as “18” is Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, of course. Miller is prone to hyperbole, but Broncos Country gets the picture. Bridgewater is exactly what the team needs right now.

Continuing to Make History

Bridgewater has come a long way, after being cast aside many times. The Broncos are his fourth team in five years, including three different franchises in as many seasons — not even including the brief couple of months he spent in the New York Jets training camp in 2018, before being traded to the New Orleans Saints.

Perhaps Bridgewater, who is on a one-year deal in Denver and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022, may have finally found a home for the first time since his days with the Minnesota Vikings.

He started the 2021 season in Denver in historic fashion, and continues to build that narrative.

The September 19 victory at Jacksonville added to Bridgewater’s young Broncos legacy. Per Patrick Smyth, Broncos Chief Communications Officer, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.

Teddy Bridgewater starting off the NFL season on 🔥 Week 1 vs. NYG: 28/36, 264 yds, 2 TD Week 2 vs. JAX: 26/34, 328 yds, 2 TD Broncos 2-0 pic.twitter.com/3aZrPXMnBY — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 19, 2021

Bridgewater joins Drew Brees (2018), Aaron Rodgers (2015), and Jeff George (1994) in that honor.

And, as it is with success, the addition of Bridgewater is now looked upon as a steal in certain pockets of Broncos Country. The trade with the Carolina Panthers on the eve of the 2021 NFL draft now seems one sided.

Who knows? With such efficiency, Bridgewater just may be the Broncos’ best answer at the most important position since a certain all-time signal caller roamed the facilities.

