NFL Insiders Give Price Tags For Chubb, Jeudy, and Hamler

With the Denver Broncos sitting with a 2-4 overall record, there’s more and more discussions going on in Denver’s front office on if they should be sellers at the trade deadline.

With less than a week away from the November 1st deadline, it’s been reported from Adam Schefter, that the Broncos are receiving calls about linebacker Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler.

This week, Schefter jumped on his weekly radio hit on 104.3 The Fan in Denver and said that he wouldn’t be shocked if at least one of the three players is traded away from Denver.

“They’re not interested in giving them away, but I think that they will be open to trading them away for the right price and especially after having lost yesterday [Sunday], if they can’t beat the Jaguars in London and they go to 2-6, I’d be surprised if they didn’t trade away at least one of these guys.”

It’s clear general manager George Paton isn’t going to just trade players just to trade players, but the Broncos only have five draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Denver traded away two years’ worth of first and second-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Russell Wilson.

Price Tag for Chubb

With the need of draft picks, Chubb is the most attractive to bring the most picks back to Denver. Having the fifth-most sacks in the league this season, 5.5, Chubb is off to the best start of his career.

With Chubb also playing on the final year of his rookie contract, Schefter gave some insight on what he thinks Denver could get for the Pro Bowl linebacker. “I would think there’s no reason that they [Denver] wouldn’t get at least a two and a three for Chubb.”

Schefter added, “Just last week there was a team that offered the Carolina Panthers double ones for Brian Burns.” “If Burns is worth two ones, you’re going to tell me Chubb’s not a worth a two and a three?”

If a team was to trade for Chubb, they would also have to think about giving him a contract extension that would pay him as one of the top pass rushers in the league. Due to his injury history, a team can place the franchise tag on Chubb and force him to have another “prove it year” like he’s doing this season.

According to Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network, the 2022 franchise tag for linebackers was $18.7 million and $17.9 million for defensive ends and the price tags will go up for the 2023 season.

Price Tags for Jeudy and Hamler

It’s crazy to think that Denver would be willing to move on from their top two draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft, but when a team switches general managers and has a slim chance to make the playoffs, changes happen.

Jeudy has just five career touchdowns in 33 career games, but the question now becomes, what could Denver get for the former Alabama standout?

When Denver traded away Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers back in 2019, the Broncos received a third and a fourth-round pick in return. Denver also sent a fifth-round pick to San Francisco.

Schefter thinks that Denver could get the same return with Jeudy, “I would guess you would get a three and a four back for Jeudy.”

Most would think that Jeudy would be getting more interest of the two from other teams, but that’s not the case, according to Jordan Schultz of thescore.com.

“A guy that quietly has been discussed from other teams is K.J. Hamler. I think the asking price for him is less and he’s a speed guy, hasn’t really been ingratiated into the offense,” Schultz reported on the Pat McAfee Show.

Teams calling on KJ Hamler see him as a legit vertical threat who can add a dimension that few WRs available can. Like Jerry Jeudy, he’s still on his rookie deal. #Broncos have listened, but no action this far. https://t.co/Ktx8ptCnFx — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 25, 2022

Schefter also mentioned that teams have called Denver because people have seen Hamler throwing his helmet and being over thrown.

So far this season, Hamler has only caught five passes on 11 targets for 113 yards and zero touchdowns.

According to Schultz, the Green Bay Packers have been actively calling around the league to trade for a wide receiver with the hope of finding one still on a rookie deal.

Both Jeudy and Hamler are on rookie deals.