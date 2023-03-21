Only Offer Broncos Can’t Refuse Can Pry Star Receiver Out of Denver

The Jerry Jeudy trade rollercoaster engulfing the Broncos franchise at this juncture continues to do its up-and-down rounds, with the latest update on March 21 from Cleveland.com’s Mary Cabot Kay indicating that only an offer Denver can’t refuse will pry the receiver out of the Mile High City.

“The Browns haven’t slammed the door shut on trying to trade for Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy despite the lack of a first-round pick this season or next, a source tells cleveland.com,” Cabot prefaced before saying, “The Broncos don’t plan to trade Jeudy, their 2020 No. 15 overall pick out of Alabama, unless someone makes them an offer they can’t refuse, another source said. That offer would ideally include a first-round pick.”

Earlier in the day, KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright indicated that at least two teams were in on Jeudy.

“Dallas traded for Brandin Cooks, but Cleveland continues to pursue possible trade for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy per source,” Allbright tweeted. “New England has also looked into Jeudy but thus far has not been willing to pay requested price tag.”

Deshaun Watson Believed to Be ‘Intrigued’ by Jerry Jeudy

A key figurehead in the Browns organization, quarterback and owner of a $230 million guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson, is believed to be “intrigued” by the idea of having Jeudy as an option in the passing game according to Cabot.

“One source told cleveland.com the chatter surrounding the Browns and Jeudy seems to be mostly smoke, but another said the door remains open for the Browns to try to acquire him,” Cabot prefaced before saying, “Jeudy, who led the Broncos with 67 catches for 972 yards and six TDs, is the fast, twitchy wideout Watson needs, and Watson is believed to be intrigued.”

If Cleveland were to get serious about the bidding war for Jeudy, Cabot floated potential trade scenarios.

“But No. 42 and a good player, or No. 42 and a pick next year might be enough to get it done,” Cabot said.

‘The Price is Right’ For Jerry Jeudy

Cabot believes now is the time to pounce on Jeudy for the Browns — claiming that “the price is right” for the Broncos receiver.

“The price is right with Jeudy,” Cabot said. “His base salary in the fourth year of his rookie contract this season is only $2.681 million, and his fifth-year option for 2024 is $12.987 million if it’s exercised by May 1. An extension could be part of the deal. For comparison’s sake, Amari Cooper’s cap charge with the Browns this year is $23.776 million.”

Cabot worries Jeudy is so good that new Denver head coach Sean Payton wouldn’t want to part with him. “There’s so much to like about Jeudy that new head coach Sean Payton might not want to part with him,” she said.

The Cleveland.com reporter sees landing Jeudy as the perfect way to form a formidable former Alabama alumni pair.

“The Broncos have also received calls about second-leading receiver Courtland Sutton, but he’s similar to the Browns’ top to two receivers in Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones,” Cabot prefaced before saying, “If the Browns acquire Jeudy — and if they don’t have to part with Cooper in the process — the two former Alabama stars would make a formidable duo, and the Browns would undoubtedly have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.”