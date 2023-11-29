Broncos Pegged as Offseason Landing Spot for Former 1st-Round LB

The Denver Broncos have been one of the NFL’s best defenses during their five-game winning streak. But it couldn’t hurt for the unit to add more firepower and prioritize their weaknesses during the 2024 offseason.

The Bleacher Report NFL staff pegged the Broncos as a landing spot for former first-round linebacker Patrick Queen in free agency.

“They have played good defense, and the offense has been just efficient enough to put up points and win games,” the Bleacher Report NFL staff wrote on November 27. “That’s going to continue to be the winning method for Sean Payton with Russell Wilson at quarterback. That means investing even more into a defense that is just a few pieces away from being dominant. Patrick Queen’s athleticism and play-making ability as a blitzer would help take the defense to the next level.”

The Baltimore Ravens selected Queen at No. 28 overall out of LSU in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Queen started all 17 games for the Ravens last season and recorded career-highs in combined tackles (117), sacks (5.0) and interceptions (2).

Patrick Queen Would Bring Remarkable Durability to Denver

The former first-rounder has failed to live up to his draft status in the Queen City.

In May 2023, the Ravens declined Queen’s fifth-year option, making him a free agent after this season. The fourth-year defender has yet to make a Pro Bowl and has often struggled with consistency in Baltimore. Queen has also become an afterthought thanks to the elite play of All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith.

Don’t let any of that overshadow how dependable the LSU product has been throughout his brief NFL career.

Since being drafted in 2020, Queen has never missed a game and has started all 62 games for the Ravens. The veteran linebacker has accumulated 423 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and 32 quarterback hits in his career.

If the Broncos were to sign Queen in free agency, the move could push the defense over the top.

Denver already has solid options at linebacker with Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Nik Bonitto. However, another likely high-priced defensive addition should give the front office pause. Especially given the Broncos’ spending misadventures in free agency under general manager George Paton.

Either way, the failed Randy Gregory signing should not prevent the team from making one more splash. Signing Queen might be a chance at redemption for Paton after trading Gregory less than two years into a five-year deal.

Broncos’ Defense Is on Pace for a Historic Turnaround

It’s hard to fathom the Broncos were the same unit that gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins. Denver’s turnaround has been an absolute marvel to watch, and the stunning improvement is bordering on historic.

The Broncos’ defense is on pace to have the largest in-season improvement in NFL history, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Having a turnover-hungry defense has been the main contributor to Denver’s turnaround. The unit also leads the league in takeaways and fumble recoveries, Stevens posted to X, formerly Twitter, on November 28.

The Broncos have the most takeaways (22) AND fumble recoveries (12) in the NFL this year. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 28, 2023

The Broncos have forced at least three turnovers in their last four games, including 10 fumbles and five interceptions. With upcoming matchups against turnover-plagued offenses, Denver has additional opportunities to add to their league-leading totals.

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are in the top 10 in giveaways during the 2023 campaign. Per StatMuse, New England has 19 total turnovers on the year, while Las Vegas has 21.

Thanksgiving may have passed, but turnovers will likely remain on the menu for Vance Joseph’s defense.