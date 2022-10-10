Legendary Sports Writer Lists Four Steps in Fixing the Denver Broncos

The 2022 Denver Broncos have not been what a lot of people in the NFL world expected. Owning a 2-3 overall record, the Broncos have had horrific in-game decisions from their head coach Nathaniel Hackett and awful play from their quarterback Russell Wilson.

Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, wrote in his recent piece that the Broncos are once again dysfunctional.

“The Broncos are a four-alarm fire right now, but I can’t see neophyte owners making a knee-jerk move and replacing Hackett during the season. Rob Walton didn’t get to be worth $70 billion—richest owner in NFL history—by making panic decisions,” King wrote.

The three-time National Sports Writer of the Year listed four things Hackett and the Broncos need to do to turn this season around.

1. Bench running back Melvin Gordon for Mike Boone

Gordon has a had a fumbling issue this season in which he has fumbled four times within the first four games. The former first-round running back has only found the endzone once this season and is averaging just 38.6 yards per game on the ground.

Boone on the other hand has looked good when he’s touched the football. On just 10 carries, Boone is averaging 5.8 yards per carry compared to Gordon’s 3.7. In the preseason Boone averaged 4.1 yards per carry behind a second and third-string offensive line.

2. Design running plays for Wilson

“Stress to Wilson that he’s got to start using his legs to keep the defense from laying back and simply playing the pass,” King said.

So far this season, the Broncos haven’t called more than five designed run plays for Wilson. Against the Raiders, Wilson did run a read option play that scored a touchdown from three yards out, but that’s his only rushing touchdown of the season.

Through five games, Wilson has only rushed 17 times for 73 yards. Averaging just 14.6 yards on the ground. that currently ranks the second-worst in Wilson’s career dating back to last season where he averaged 13.1.

3. Research the best of Wilson from Seattle

The Broncos need to go back and see what Wilson did great in Seattle and install those plays into the Denver playbook.

Wilson needs to be comfortable and when you look at quarterbacks with new teams, you’ll see coaches install and design plays that fit that quarterback. Even when Peyton Manning signed with the Broncos back in 2012, Manning talked with the offensive coaches and installed plays that he was not only running in Indianapolis, but also what he ran in college.

4. Be Open-Minded

King mentioned, “Be completely open-minded about what’s not working and be willing to make changes you’d never dreamed of making a month ago, and tell Wilson everything’s on the table.”

For a team to be successful in the NFL, they need to be able to adjust and so far, it doesn’t look like the Broncos have done that offensively. King also added that he thinks the Denver should bring in Manning and pick his brain.

Wilson Isn’t Washed Yet

“I refuse to believe Wilson’s at or near the end. He’s too dedicated to his craft and to the sport to have his career fall off a cliff the way it has in the past month. I don’t know if he’ll be great again, but I do believe he’ll be a good NFL quarterback again,” King wrote.

Wilson has still shown flashes that he can still be the quarterback that has appeared in two Super Bowls, but he needs to be more consistent on the field. The All-Pro quarterback needs to be able to turn a bad situation into a better one when on the field. To be considered one of the greatest of all-time, Wilson needs to go back and doing the small things correctly.

“For now, I don’t know if the Broncos can be fixed. But I do know that when there’s a stream of hundreds of Broncos fans leaving an overtime game, and it’s shown from inside and outside the stadium on a national broadcast, that’s not good. The Broncos are fortunate to have two wins. They won’t get many more, even with a top defense, if Wilson and Hackett can’t turn it around.”

Don’t Exonerate Hackett

King highlighted Wilson’s struggles in his recent article, but then went ahead to mention that we can’t “Exonerate Hackett.”

“Good coaches can see what’s working and what isn’t and they can adjust. Let’s see if Hackett can figure ways to make his offense work after huge season-ending injuries in successive weeks to two cornerstone offensive players: running back Javonte Williams and left tackle Garett Bolles.”

King also thinks that Hackett might have regretted hiring an inexperienced coaching staff. “If he was getting trusted and consistent input on plays and clock management, he wouldn’t have had to make the emergency week-three hire of retired Ravens special-teams coach Jerry Rosburg to help him with game management.”

It also didn’t make sense to King that Hackett didn’t retain one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL in Mike Munchak. “In the construction of his coaching staff was not keeping ego-less offensive line coach Munchak, one of the best line coaches in football. Munchak has family in Denver and wanted to stay with the Broncos after they fired coach Vic Fangio last year.”

Instead, Hackett went out and signed Butch Barry from the San Francisco 49ers who has never been the lead offensive line coach in the NFL. “Could be because Hackett likes to run a wide-zone run game, while Munchak has coached more of a traditional gap running game. Either way, Munchak’s a highly respected coach and leader who could have had value far beyond the X’s and O’s,” King said.

The Broncos need to figure things out and do it quickly if they want to turn this season around.