Peyton Manning Reacts to Ex-Broncos Super Bowl Champion Retirement

The Denver Broncos Twitter account announced that veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe officially retired after 10 seasons in the NFL. It was also revealed that Wolfe signed a one-day contract with the Broncos.

Wolfe attended Broncos training camp on Friday and was given a heartfelt welcome by not just the team, but the fans.

“The gratitude that I feel for the organization as a whole and the city itself, the love that they showed me from Day 1, it’s just been incredible,” Wolfe told reporters after practice.

The 31-year-old was a second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2012 NFL draft. He nabbed 33 sacks during his eight seasons in Denver and was a contributor to the team’s Super Bowl 50 win.

After his stint in Denver, Wolfe would sign with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2020 NFL season where he’d play in 14 games. He would sign a three-year, $12 million contract with the Ravens in March of 2021, but wouldn’t play a single down after suffering a season-ending hip injury in October.

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who played with the Broncos from 2012-2015, congratulated his former teammate on Instagram.

“Congrats @derekwolfe_95 Retiring a Bronco! Great teammate of mine for four years, tough as nails. Best of luck in your next chapter!”

Wolfe’s Career

It wasn’t always easy for Wolfe, who started at least 11 games in all eight seasons he played in Denver.

After posting six sacks in his rookie season, Wolfe missed five starts due to injury and would even suffer a seizure, which led to him missing the team’s Super Bowl XLVIII loss.

Two seasons later, Wolfe was part of a Broncos Super Bowl run in 2015. The defensive front consisted of key players such as himself, Sylvester Williams, DeMarcus Ware, Von Miller and Malik Jackson. While Miller recorded two and a half sacks and won Super Bowl 50 MVP, Wolfe secured a sack as well against the Carolina Panthers.

Other than his 77 quarterback hits, Wolfe is remembered for his sack celebration of throwing his arms down to his side and howling at the Broncos fans at Empower Field at Mile High.

Wolfe posted seven sacks in 2019 before missing the final four games of the season due to a dislocated elbow. He became a free agent after the 2019 season and signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

While he had a career-high 51 tackles in 2020, injuries took the best out of Wolfe. Wolfe then missed all of last season with injuries to both hips that required offseason surgeries.

Although Wolfe never received an All-Pro or Pro Bowl nod, he’ll forever be remembered as a Super Bowl champion.

Wolfe Shared Bond With Star Pass Rusher

During Wolfe’s time, he had a close relationship with former Broncos Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller as both were a tactical tandem on the left side of the defense. In a 2019 interview, Miller described Wolfe as his brother both on and off the football field.

“When he got drafted and came in, we just hit it off from Day 1,” Miller said. “We were really brothers. We’ve been up, we’ve had our battles, we’ve been in every single situation that can try our brotherhood and we’ve come out on top.”