2023 Pro Bowl Coaches Announced Including Two Former Broncos

The AFC and NFC coaching staffs were announced for the 2023 Pro Bowl games and the Denver Broncos are going to be represented in a different way.

Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will be leading the way as the head coach for the AFC team while former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will be the head coach for the NFC team.

Former Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware will also be a defensive coordinator, but the Super Bowl 50 champion will be calling the defensive plays for Eli’s crew. Baltimore Ravens hall of fame linebacker Ray Lewis will serve as the defensive coordinator for Peyton’s squad.

During his 18-year career, Manning was voted to 14 Pro Bowls combined between the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts while Ware was voted to nine Pro Bowls in his 12-year career. Both were voted to multiple Pro Bowls with the Broncos, Manning (3) and Ware (2).

Combining for 39 Pro Bowls, the four will be making big-time decisions during the Pro Bowl Games which will include the first ever flag football games and skill competitions throughout the week.

Points will be added up across skills competitions and the first two flag games, with the third and final flag game determining the ultimate winner.

The Pro Bowl Games will feature three 7-on-7 AFC vs NFC Flag games. Each game will be 20 minutes in length with two halves and be played on a 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones.

The special events will take place one week before the Super Bowl on Sunday February 5 and will be televised from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC from Las Vegas.

Peyton Loves the Pro Bowl

Manning has never taken it for granted appearing in the Pro Bowl and was very thankful when he was brought on to help improve the annual event.

“The Pro Bowl has always been a time to step back and celebrate the game of football with teammates, fans and family,” Manning told the AP. “I’m thankful I can continue to be part of the week as all of us at Omaha Productions work with the NFL to reimagine The Pro Bowl Games. Making Sunday’s game a flag football game is great to see.

Back in 2013, Manning was participating in the Pro Bowl and asked the players to play hard to save the game by playing hard.

Manning wanted to make sure that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell didn’t decide to cancel the yearly event for good.

Peyton Manning is currently giving a rousing speech to Pro Bowl selections about giving a full effort to keep Goodell from canceling game. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 23, 2013

Manning always talked about building relationships and talking with multiple coaches during the week of the Pro Bowl.

The hall of fame quarterback even mentioned how he built a friendship with former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan.

“If you love football, you’re still going to talk football with other players and other coaches. Mike [Shanahan] and I really enjoyed that week talking a lot of ball, talking about offensive schemes, talking about other players, and games,” Manning said.

The five-time MVP has also appeared in the skills competitions in the early 2000s along with other quarterbacks throwing at moving targets.

That Peyton Manning proved he’s a real up-and-comer at the 2001 QB Challenge. (via @nflthrowback) 📺: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown — Thurs. Feb. 3, 7pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/QrmvN8Xeuw — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2022

Current Broncos Likely Won’t be Represented

Even though the Broncos have struggled this season and were eliminated from the playoffs with their recent loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s unlikely Denver will send a representative to Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl.

On December 7, it became clear that the Broncos would likely be shutout from a single player appearing in the Pro Bowl.

Still no Broncos player among the top 10 Pro Bowl vote-getters at each position in latest update. Dolphins' Bradley Chubb is 9th among OLBers. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 7, 2022

Many would’ve predicted that quarterback Russell Wilson could’ve been the leader in the clubhouse to represent the blue and orange, but having the worst season of his career, there’s no chance.

Another option could’ve been cornerback Patrick Surtain ll, but he’s only intercepted one pass this season even though he’s performed as one of the best cornerbacks in the game.

It’s fair to say that Manning and Ware will have to represent Broncos Country in a big way.