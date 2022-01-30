Proposed Trade Sees Broncos Land 5-Time All-Pro QB

The Denver Broncos could finally acquire the franchise quarterback of their dreams with this blockbuster trade.
Following the hiring of former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the Broncos’ new head coach, there’s much speculation regarding the potential arrival of Aaron Rodgers. Although Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers entering the 2022 season, many believe Rodgers will want to start anew as Green Bay potentially enters a rebuild of sorts considering their salary cap issues (they’ll be more than $46 million over the cap, second-worst of any team in the league).
How Broncos Can Acquire Rodgers
According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the Broncos can acquire Rodgers with this blockbuster trade proposal. In this trade scenario, Denver would give up their 2022 (ninth overall) and 2023 first-round draft picks along with a 2022 second-round draft pick (40th overall).
Kay even theorizes the Broncos could bring in Rodgers’ favorite target, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams will enter free agency in 2022 and is expected to have a market value of nearly $26 million per year, according to Spotrac.
“One ideal landing spot would be Denver, getting Rodgers out of the NFC and over to a team that has the draft capital to craft a contending roster,” says Kay. “The Broncos have plenty of potential due to their elite defense and intriguing supporting cast, but they have been sorely missing an elite signal-caller.
At least two Packers beat reporters believe the Broncos are the most credible trading partner for Rodgers right now. Denver is reportedly “finalizing a deal” to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. This could be the first step towards a Rodgers courtship.
Denver has an estimated $45 million in cap space going into the offseason. That type of financial flexibility would allow the franchise to not only absorb Rodgers’ remaining contract, but also make a serious play for Adams on the open market or even through a tag-and-trade deal.
With both Rodgers and Adams in the fold, the Broncos would become one of the NFL’s most dangerous teams in 2022.”
ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!
Why Rodgers Trade Benefits Both Teams
The move would make total sense for both sides. The Packers would enter a rebuild mode and would be able to shed the salary of Rodgers, who holds a dead cap figure of nearly $27 million for the 2022 season. By acquiring two first-round draft picks and a second-round pick over the next couple of years, Green Bay will be able to draft assets to build around young quarterback Jordan Love.
On the other hand, the Broncos would acquire the franchise quarterback that president of football operations John Elway has long been looking for since the retirement of Peyton Manning six years prior. Denver will return the No. 3-ranked defense in the league and one of the best young offensive cores in the league. The Broncos already feature Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant and Javonte Williams — all players no older than the age of 26.
The Broncos would also keep all of their key core players, including the likes of rising young defensive stars Bradley Chubb and Patrick Surtain Jr.
Let’s hope the Broncos can make this dream become a reality during the offseason.