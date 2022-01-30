Proposed Trade Sees Broncos Land 5-Time All-Pro QB

The Denver Broncos could finally acquire the franchise quarterback of their dreams with this blockbuster trade.

Following the hiring of former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the Broncos’ new head coach, there’s much speculation regarding the potential arrival of Aaron Rodgers. Although Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers entering the 2022 season, many believe Rodgers will want to start anew as Green Bay potentially enters a rebuild of sorts considering their salary cap issues (they’ll be more than $46 million over the cap, second-worst of any team in the league).

How Broncos Can Acquire Rodgers

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the Broncos can acquire Rodgers with this blockbuster trade proposal. In this trade scenario, Denver would give up their 2022 (ninth overall) and 2023 first-round draft picks along with a 2022 second-round draft pick (40th overall).

Kay even theorizes the Broncos could bring in Rodgers’ favorite target, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams will enter free agency in 2022 and is expected to have a market value of nearly $26 million per year, according to Spotrac.